2019 One year ago today
Horizon Air is encouraging Seattle-bound passengers to fly through Spokane when the existing runway at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport closes to prepare for the introduction of a new runway in early October. Airplanes won’t be arriving or departing from the airport for about one month starting so crews can finish constructing the new, longer runway in a $154 million project that started in 2016. The replacement runway will open to general aviation early October. … The Palouse Empire Fair is hard work for the 4-H and FFA students taking part in various competitions. Sara Chase and her 9-year-old son, Charlie Chase, showed up to the Palouse Empire Fair wearing Tekoa 4-H shirts with the slogan, “Get up, show up and never give up.” As Sara watched her son wash his 18-month-old steer, Dynamite, she pointed out that Charlie had to get up at 5:30 a.m. to begin the process of cleaning Dynamite’s pen, feeding him, giving him water and getting him ready for the beef fitting and showing.
2015 Five years ago today
Starting a wine tasting at 8 a.m. may seem a little early for some, but not if it’s a pair of sparkling wines, said a group of people at the Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center. Mimosas — cocktails made with sparkling wine and orange juice — are traditional during celebratory breakfasts and brunches, said Tom Collins, an assistant professor at the WSU Wine Science Center in Richland. … Residents of the Washington State University nation’s temporary tailgate communities displayed their school flags proudly, even after the Portland State Vikings won a meeting with the WSU football team by a score of 24-17. Many of the Cougar fans tailgating also came to be with family and friends who live in the area. Being Labor Day weekend, they were allowed more time to visit before packing up their rigs and rolling home.
2010 10 years ago today
More than two years after coming up with a plan to use donated funds to create a new Palouse Community Center in downtown Palouse, board members are realizing their eyes may have been bigger than their wallets. The board recently voted to cut out the 10-foot mezzanine and reduce some of the more expensive lighting along with other smaller items to shrink the construction budget to about $500,000, fundraising chair Marie Dymkoski said. … D.J. Smith is working to build a new stable life from one that once revolved around booze bottles and cigarettes — and he will be doing it surrounded by the four walls of a county jail. He recently completed a mural at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds promoting the mantra “reduce, reuse, recycle” while on work release for Whitman County Solid Waste. “The biggest thing is it’s nice to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem,” Smith said.