The University of Idaho’s campus Chick-fil-A is reopening this month after closing because of labor shortages. Chick-fil-A has been one of the hardest restaurants to keep open during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to John Kosh, marketing and communications director for UI auxiliary services. While Qdoba, True Burger and others in the Idaho Student Union Building dining area only need a few employees clocked in at any given moment, Chick-fil-A retailers are required to have a greater number of staff on hand, even if there’s no customers waiting in line. ... Pullman Fire Marshal Chris Wehrung announced his retirement after 22 years with the Pullman Fire Department. According to a news release from the department, Wehrung started as a Pullman firefighter in the reserve program in 1996 and became fire marshal in 2015.
People packed the 1912 Center’s Great Room in Moscow for the fifth Winter Market of the season. Patrons moseyed from table to table checking out local vendors’ baked goods, produce, jewelry, handcrafted bags and much more, while some customers spilled over to the landing outside on the south side of the building where more vendors were eager to discuss their products and answer questions. The mild weather made the market feel like a May Moscow Farmers Market on Main Street. Only occasional strong winds wreaked a little havoc on vendors and customers outside.
Pullman’s 2012 general fund budget ended up in better shape than originally anticipated, the city’s finance director is scheduled to tell the Pullman City Council. “Initial projections indicate that revenues were above projections and expenses were also under projection,” Bill Mulholland wrote in a memo to city councilors and administrators. “The net effect is that we will come in around $368,521 better than previously reported.” ... Activists should move beyond specific issues and focus on the big picture if they hope to retain the ability to shape the nature of their own communities, a Spokane-based community organizer said in Moscow. “In a very real way, we don’t have a fracking problem, we don’t have a (genetically modified organism) problem and we don’t have a local economy problem — we have a democracy problem,” Kai Huschke said. Huschke, an organizer with the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund, said communities can’t necessarily expect the existing regulatory system to work in their favor when it comes to corporate interests.