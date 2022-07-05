2021 One year ago
The annual Thunder in the Mountains Fireworks Show brings thousands to Elk River for a weekend of fireworks, food, drinks and riding ATVs through the woods to celebrate Independence Day. It may be fun for the tourists, but for 19-year resident Diana Olson and her husband, Dave, it can be a stressful event. There to make sure people stay safe and within the law are deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and officials from the U.S. Forest Service and Idaho Fish and game. The Olsons appreciate law enforcement’s presence so much that for the third year in a row, the couple invited them into their home for free food and a place to rest.
2017 Five years ago
A battered-looking CNN; nine grinning basset hounds; Pullman’s City Council candidates; it was the 50th anniversary of the annual Johnson Parade, and entries ranged from small town traditions to nods to national news. Families watching from the sidelines of Johnson Road pointed in awe at a red McCormick-Deering Farmall tractor pulling a miniature working Ferris wheel, the tractor plastered with a simple piece of white paper reading, “1944 Not! Made in China.” The parade started back in 1967, co-founder Kathy Druffel Wolf told the Daily News as she cranked a “flag machine” her father built back in 1988. ... As Day L. Bassett strolled the tarmac at the Lewiston airport, his World War II aviation career was on display. There was a Boeing Stearman Primary Trainer, a biplane in which he learned to fly and would later use to mentor others seeking their wings. Next up were the speedy and acrobatic advanced trainers, including the AT-6 he remembers with particular fondness. “That was my favorite airplane,” he said. “It was a great airplane.” Last, there was the massive B-17 bomber.
2012 10 years ago
The first-place winner of the Moscow Mutt Strut didn’t just take a lap around the ring — the Shih Tzu-Maltese sat pretty, danced and walked her way into the judges’ hearts. Roxy, 3, belongs to Moscow resident Shelly Werner, who trained her since she was a puppy. Gloria, 9, was another favorite in the annual Mutt Strut. She lost one of her front legs last fall to cancer and was supporting America’s veterans with her participation in the Fourth of July show. ... Two new Moscow patrol cars could be a vision of the future for the city’s police fleet if the Moscow City Council lets the department change its stripes. Changing the familiar white Crown Victorians with blue and yellow stripes along their sides to a traditional black-and-white patrol car was envisioned as far back as 2008, said Police Chief David Duke. When production of Crown Vics was discontinued, Duke said he worked with the public works and streets/fleets departments to settle on the 2013 Ford Police Interceptor for future fleet replacements — in black and white.