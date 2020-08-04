2019 One year ago today
Jefferson, Franklin and Sunnyside elementary school students will be returning to safer, more secure schools in the fall. The Pullman schools have been outfitted with electronic locks, an audio system to address visitors and new surveillance cameras. … Tesslyn Preppernau of Ellensburg was declared the winner in the Washington State Distinguished Young Women scholarship program at Pullman High School’s theater. First runner-up was Lillian Kirry of Chewalah; second runner-up was Suellen Rice of Pullman.
2015 Five years ago today
The manager of Syringa Mobile Home Park asked Latah County Commissioners to remove some or all of the red tags condemning mobile homes at the facility east of Moscow. During a period of more than 90 days from late 2013 to early 2014, utilities at the park weren’t working properly and residents went for months without potable water. … The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission presented David Schmidt an Orchid Award “for imaginative and artistic renovation of his residence, including features inspired by a variety of historical styles,” to “recognize outstanding examples of historic preservation in the community.” Though only David’s name was mentioned, David said his wife, Patricia, also played a large role in their home’s transformation.
2010 10 years ago today
The American Chemical Society has selected University of Idaho professors Jean’ne Shreeve and Malcolm Renfrew to be 2010 fellows, the UI announced. They will be formally recognized at the ACS national meeting Aug. 23 in Boston. Shreeve, a chemistry professor and fluorine chemist, has been a member of the UI faculty for 50 years. Renfrew, who graduated from the UI in 1932 and is an emeritus chemistry professor. His career resulted in roughly 16 U.S. patents, and Renfrew Hall on the UI campus is named in his honor.