Bob Grenz, a former auto mechanic, has been passionate about cars nearly his entire life. He and his fellow residents at Regency Pullman reminisced about the cars of decades past during a classic car show organized by the assisted living facility. “I’ve been thinking positive about cars since I was 10-years-old,” Grenz said. Grenz, who has lived at Regency Pullman for eight years, talked shop with other car lovers as he and dozens of others enjoyed hot dogs and watermelon during the warm summer evening. ... Dissmore’s IGA, an 85-year staple of the Pullman community, closed its doors for good Friday. The store announced in early June that it was sold to Rosauers Supermarkets. The space will undergo extensive remodeling in August to prepare for this change. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Archie McGregor, who has owned the store with Shelley McGregor since 2006. “Knowing that the future of the store is going to be great for Pullman and everything. I’m happy about that and I’m happy about the future. It’s going to be sad, between the employees and the customers and stuff, I’m going to miss them.”
2018 Five years ago
With Clarkston High graduate Joel Dahmen in the midst of his best stretch on the PGA Tour, it might seem like an unusual time for his caddie to take a week off. But Geno Bonnalie isn’t worried about his guy. “He’s playing great golf,” Bonnalie said. “I think he could have a monkey caddying for him right now and still be playing well.” With Dahmen’s blessing, Bonnalie is spending this week at his Lewiston home with his wife, Holly, and 5-year-old son, Hudson. It’s the first time in a month Bonnalie, 34, has been able to come home. ... Sunny skies and temperate highs greeted organizers and attendees of the 45th Annual Potlatch Community Days in Potlatch. “This is the best year we’ve ever had as far as temperature goes — it’s usually baking your brain out down here,” said Spencer Clanton, a member of the local Lions Club and one of the organizers of the event. Clanton said the Lions Club orchestrates the event every summer, and it’s always changing.
2013 10 years ago
Bovill’s Old Timers Day had seen a dying down over the past several years, but event chairwoman Velda Carlson said the small town is making a comeback, as evidenced by Saturday’s jubilant turnout. “Now people are getting interested,” she said, “but I’ve noticed other communities — not just this one — too are trying to bring things alive again. Attendees poured in from all over the area for Bovill’s annual parade, toilet races and East City Park booths. ... Downtown Pullman sidewalks got a dose of childlike introspection during Kid’s ArtWalk. “Chalk it up to the Y” was just one way children were encouraged toward artistic expression during the weekend event, as the Chamber of Commerce and downtown business partners teamed up for numerous art activities. Isabella McElroy, 6, of Pullman, worked on a unicorn and flower design. She was first in line for the sidewalk chalk contest last year. “It’s fun and it’s nice outside,” she said, pointing to a sun she drew wearing sunglasses. “Because he’s the sun and it’s bright.”