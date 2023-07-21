2022 One years ago

Bob Grenz, a former auto mechanic, has been passionate about cars nearly his entire life. He and his fellow residents at Regency Pullman reminisced about the cars of decades past during a classic car show organized by the assisted living facility. “I’ve been thinking positive about cars since I was 10-years-old,” Grenz said. Grenz, who has lived at Regency Pullman for eight years, talked shop with other car lovers as he and dozens of others enjoyed hot dogs and watermelon during the warm summer evening. ... Dissmore’s IGA, an 85-year staple of the Pullman community, closed its doors for good Friday. The store announced in early June that it was sold to Rosauers Supermarkets. The space will undergo extensive remodeling in August to prepare for this change. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Archie McGregor, who has owned the store with Shelley McGregor since 2006. “Knowing that the future of the store is going to be great for Pullman and everything. I’m happy about that and I’m happy about the future. It’s going to be sad, between the employees and the customers and stuff, I’m going to miss them.”

2018 Five years ago

