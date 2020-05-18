2019 One year ago today
It has been more than a month since the devastating flood that turned North Grand Avenue into a raging river, but all the businesses in Pullman’s Tractor Town Square building remain closed. Things are looking up though, as most of the businesses are expected to reopen in the next few weeks, said Parley Pearce, Tractor Town Square owner. … The Washington State Board of Education will honor Colton School on June 6 in Spokane for its high graduation rate and student success. Student success is measured by a system created by the SBE, Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert wants to see more lobbying efforts in Boise that highlight the needs of Idaho cities, so state legislators know what’s important to their constituents back home. The Idaho Legislature held a special session to pass a bill ensuring full funding and participation in federal child support systems and programs and there, Lambert told the councilors the Idaho Association of Cities could be more of a lobbying force. … The University of Idaho allowed a group of people who help youths with special needs take a couple of hours to explore the indoor rock climbing area of the Student Recreation Center on Saturday. Eight young people scaled simulated rock formations before the doors of the center opened to students at the university. Organizers wanted to provide special needs children with an opportunity to climb in an atmosphere where they wouldn’t be bullied or feel peer pressure.
2010 10 years ago today
Dozens of parents attended a Pullman School District community open forum to discuss a proposal to start school an hour later twice a month during the 2010-11 school year. Under the proposal, school would start an hour late on two Fridays every month beginning in the fall, allowing teachers and administrators to improve instruction. Parents said they supported the idea of collaboration, but found the schedule challenging.
… A foot-high stack of property tax checks sits on Whitman County Treasurer Bob Lothspeich’s desk, waiting to be processed and deposited in county coffers. Lothspeich said computer software issues and other problems have stalled the process. These glitches may have contributed to a gap in revenue in the first four months of the year when compared to 2009, $163,000 less than last year this time.