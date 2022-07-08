2021 One year ago
Local standouts Bryden Brown, of Moscow, and Lauren Greeny, of Pullman, both struggled in the second round of play at the American Junior Golf Association tournament held at Palouse Ridge Golf Club. Neither made the cut for the final round. Brown finished the course with an 8-above-par 79 strokes for a two-day total of 155, while Greeny shot 9-over 81 and totaled 161. The cutoff for advancing to the third round was a 9-over-par 151 on the boys’ side and 7-over 151 for girls. ... Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert announced he selected Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, for appointment as the next city supervisor, according to a city of Moscow news release. Longtime City Supervisor Gary Riedner announced at the Moscow City Council meeting that he will retire Jan. 7.
2017 Five years ago
Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey says the time has come for the school district to look at renovating and even replacing some of its antiquated buildings — like Russell Elementary and Moscow High School, which combined have seen roughly 170 school years. At such ages, there is only so much upkeep and renovation can accomplish. While a bond will be necessary for the schools’ future, Bailey said it is not something that will happen this year. The Moscow School District has created a 10-year plan to address long-standing issues, Bailey said. ... Residents from the region descended on Potlatch for the city’s 13th annual Depot History Day and Speeder Rides, an event which allows guests to ride mechanized speeders — railway motor cars — throughout the city’s tracks. Jim West, the former executive director and founder of the Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway History Preservation Group, said the day is a great way for the organization to not only give residents a look into Potlatch’s past, but it is also a chance for visitors to see the renovations that have been made at the train depot just off state Highway 6.
2012 10 years ago
In 1912, cars were a luxury and parking lots were scarce. Now, 100 years later, the 1912 Center in Moscow is paving a new parking lot and adding stairs, an outdoor seating area, a sidewalk and bike racks. “Our general goal is to make the building as community friendly as possible,” said Jenny Kostroff, executive director of Heart of the Arts, which manages the center. She said the new additions and changes will make the 1912 Center more accessible for staff and patrons. ... For Pullman High School sophomore-to-be Diana Logan, the tryout experience for the 2012 U.S. Girls’ Youth National A2 Volleyball Team and its alternate squads, was a bit more complicated than going out for the high school club. Logan traveled to Spokane for a tryout for USA Volleyball’s three tiers of national teams consisting of players born in 1996 or 1997. “There was definitely a little bit of suspense waiting to find out,” Logan said. “They didn’t tell me anything.” In early May, she found out she more than held her own: Logan was selected to the alternate team.