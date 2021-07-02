2020 One year ago today
The Latah County Public Library District reopened all of its branches, including the Moscow Public Library, but a return to normal may still be a long way off. The move follows Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s announcement that the state would move to the fourth and final stage of the four-phase plan to reopen the state economy. While libraries were not explicitly prohibited from operating, gatherings of more than 50 people were strictly prohibited under previous phases, making it difficult to run library facilities for in-person visits while maintaining social distancing. … Moscow’s mandatory facemask order, which has drawn mixed feelings from residents, was not implemented in response to any single event in the city, according to the city’s mayor and city supervisor. Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued the public health emergency order requiring face coverings to be worn in indoor and outdoor public settings where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with non-household members. Lambert issued the order because of significant increases in coronavirus cases and escalating exposure concerns.
2016 Five years ago today
A sticky Sue Hinz has been taking pink, blue and purple showers after Pullman’s Fourth of July celebration for as long as she can remember. For about 30 years Hinz has been mastering the art of spinning cotton candy at the city’s Independence Day celebration, and when each day is done she’s usually covered in bits of colorful cotton candy cobwebs. If it wasn’t for her sticky July Fourths, the celebration might go without the cherry and blue raspberry cotton candy clouds that span the park year after year, as she was the first to make and sell cotton candy at the event in the mid-1980s. … It is not often you can flip through a book that was printed during George Washington’s presidency. But Kendrick native Roger Baker has a Bible that belonged to his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather Andrew Baker. Andrew (1749-1815) was a pastor who lived in North Carolina and Virginia with his wife Elizabeth Avant (or Avent, depending on where you look). Andrew had nine children and fought in the Revolutionary War, Roger said. It was printed in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1796, and it appears the Psalms of David pages were added in 1797.
2011 10 years ago today
The solar panels are up, 192 in total, the switches have been turned on and now Genesee School is generating its own electricity thanks to a grant from the Idaho Office of Energy Resources. Genesee Joint School District officials learned their school was one of only nine across the state to receive part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds set aside by the state energy office for the installation of solar panels at public K-12 schools. … Fireworks season is the busiest time of year for veterinarians and animal shelters around the Palouse. Firefighters don’t much like it. Hospital emergency rooms see their share of blasted fingers and eyes. Trina Pickett from the Humane Society of the Palouse said the days leading up to and following the Fourth of July keep the shelter packed with runaway animals. Pickett said the humane society has seen dogs that jumped from second story windows because of the loud noises.