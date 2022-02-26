2021 One year ago
After a morning snowfall, the blue sky began to peak through the clouds as a handful of volunteers waited patiently at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman to give the gift of free meals to anyone who wanted them. They stood next to big boxes of USDA food stacked on pallets and were ready to load them into cars that stopped at the church parking lot. This is the first time Emmanuel Baptist Church has taken part in Farmers to Families, a program where organizations distribute USDA food boxes to food-insecure individuals. ... The Washington State football program announced the hiring of a special teams coordinator, Kyle Krantz, who has spent 10 years in the Southeastern Conference. The Cougars also made four hires in their recruiting and strength staffs and added titles to the job descriptions of two assistant coaches. Krantz, 34, has spent the past five years at South Carolina in various roles, most recently special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach.
2017 Five years ago
A soloist and a vocal combo from Potlatch have received honors from the 50th annual University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. Allyson LeForce from Potlatch High School was chosen as an outstanding high school vocal soloist. Potlatch High School’s Combo B, directed by Doug Richards, was chosen as the outstanding high school vocal combo. ... Nearly 100 residents and their dogs scampered through the streets in red skirts in a symbolic and financial effort to combat heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. About $1,100 was raised for the 11th annual Red Skirt Scamper, Gritman Medical Center’s 5K run/walk to raise money for scholarships to the hospital’s cardiac rehab program and Martin Wellness Center. The red, Martin Wellness Center coordinator Odette Engan said, represents February Heart Health Month. But the skirts and the run are just for fun. In fact, a red dress has often been a symbol of women’s heart disease.
2012 10 years ago
It’s been almost a full year since Pullman resident Carmel Travis rescued Angel, a bulldog/American Staffordshire mix from the side of the highway in Arizona. It’s a story she’s told multiple times to different media outlets — about the dog she spotted out of the corner of her eye while driving. She exited the freeway, stopped at a gas station for rope and chicken, and found a way to slip the rope over Angel with the help of a couple others standing by. The dog’s dislocated hip was hanging from her side, and it took $3,000 in surgery and six weeks to rehabilitate her. Today, someone who didn’t know Angel’s story would never know she’d dislocated her hip from watching her race around Travis’ farm. But Angel is far from the only animal Travis has rescued in her life. Though her full-time job is as a managing broker for Coldwell Banker-Cougar Junction, rescuing animals is her self-appointed other job, and it began from a young age when she lived outside Pomeroy, Wash.