Despite forecasts calling for rain, the last weekend of Spring Valley Family Tree Farm’s annual pumpkin hunt kicked off to sunny skies. While there was still a chill in the air, the family-owned farm was soon filled with attendees and their families, navigating a hay bale maze, enjoying hayrides, hot cocoa, apple cider and other treats and, of course, hunting for pumpkins hidden among aspiring Christmas trees. ... The Moscow City Council wants to spend $750,000 of the American Rescue Act Plan to assist local small businesses and nonprofits. The rest of the COVID-19 relief money will likely be directed toward an affordable housing program, stormwater improvements and water infrastructure projects.
In Moscow’s effort to make the city more bicycle friendly, bike lanes have been painted on roadways throughout town during the past several months as part of the 2016 Bike Route and Facilities Plan approved by the City Council. At the city’s request, the Idaho Transportation Department installed buffered bike lanes from Line Street to the Idaho-Washington state line during the summer’s road construction and the city of Moscow has marked several bike lanes in other areas of town. ... Pullman High School freshman Hannah Hawk caught the fundraising bug when she was just 8 years old, and it’s been going ever since. Then a second-grader at Sunnyside Elementary School, Hannah sold hot chocolate to raise money for the Community Action Center in Pullman. According to her mother, Jennifer Hawk, Hannah raised $300. “She could not stand the idea of people going hungry,” Jennifer told the Daily News.
The Washington State University students who accompanied Sen. Maria Cantwell to a campaign stop in Pullman were adamant that their college educations would be in jeopardy if not for the federal Pell Grant program. Cantwell, a Democrat who is seeking a third term as one of Washington state’s two U.S. senators, visited the Whitman County Democratic Headquarters in between events in Pasco and Spokane. It was the second day of her “Jobs for Washington Tour” that will make a total of 26 stops around the state in advance of the Nov. 6 general election. ... Idaho seniors Marius Cirstea and Abid Akbar burned through the opposition at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Mountain Region doubles tournament, earning a berth to the National Intercollegiate Indoor Championships — and they aren’t done yet. “They both are serving extremely well,” Idaho coach Jeff Beaman said. There will be 20 teams represented at the national championships, including the regional champions from all 12 of the ITA regions. Having been there before, Cirstea knows the quality of the competition he will be facing, but he likes the chances he and Akbar have.