2019 One year ago today
A Nampa attorney submitted a public records request to the city of Moscow for all communications since 2016 by city officials relating to or referring to “Douglas Wilson, Ben Merkle, New Saint Andrews College, NSA, Christ Church and Logos School.” … Capping a journalism career that began in junior high school, retired University of Idaho professor Becky Tallent was awarded the Wells Memorial Key, the Society of Professional Journalists’ highest honor.
2015 Five years ago today
A Pullman man is in the hospital after he fell head-first from a third-story fire escape Saturday night at a Washington State University fraternity. Police, fire and EMS responded to the Sigma Phi Epsilon house after two individuals found the 20-year-old man on the ground. … Investigators believe the suspect in Friday’s Wells Fargo Bank robbery in Moscow purchased his disguise at the Pullman Walmart earlier in the day.
2010 10 years ago today
A Genesee man will spend 45 days in jail, lose his hunting privileges and pay part of a $10,175 civil penalty for his role in poaching a bull moose. … After years of not knowing how much cash they have on hand, Whitman County leaders were fairly certain they knew where they stood. The problem is, the county had a $426,000 hole in their cash accounts.