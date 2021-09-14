2020 One year ago today
The Moscow School District and Moscow Charter School will not open today, instead delaying the first day of fall classes because of poor air quality in the region. The air quality index in Moscow was “unhealthy” according to airnow.gov and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. At its worst, Moscow and areas in northern Latah County reach “hazardous” AQIs of above 500 in the past few days according to IDEQ data. … When Idaho congressional candidate Rudy Soto meets people on his RV tour through the Gem State, he said one of their biggest concerns they discuss with him is the partisanship in Congress. “People are sick and tired of it,” he said. “They feel like there’s too many career politicians. They’re not really serving people’s interest. They’re just advancing their own cause and political party.” The 34-year-old Democrat, who is running to represent Idaho’s 1st Congressional District in the House of Representatives, is challenging Rep. Russ Fulcher in the November election.
2016 Five years ago today
A siren and the sound of muffled voices over a loudspeaker rang through the mall and between buildings on the Washington State University campus just after noon. Most students walking about outside went on with their day, wondering aloud at what the noise was all about. For those inside buildings, few heard the warnings. The ringing, however, wasn’t a cause for concern, rather it was the university’s fall semester test of its emergency alert system. Michael Gaffney, with the WSU Office of Emergency Management, said the emergency alert speakers are only placed outside and not meant to alert students inside the buildings. To notify students and faculty inside buildings of emergencies, the university relies on text messages, phone calls, social media alerts and emails. … A metal shed/car port containing wood sustained heavy damage after it caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Castle Lane in Troy, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
2011 10 years ago today
John Fraire, Washington State University’s vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs was taken aback when he saw the school’s enrollment totals for this school year. The numbers showed record fall semester enrollment that exceeded the expectations of Fraire and his staff, who have worked to attract more students as part of WSU’s strategy to cope with state budget cuts. A total of 27,008 students enrolled across the university’s four campuses this fall, surpassing by nearly 4 percent last year’s systemwide enrollment total of 25,989. In Pullman, fall totals again surpassed the 20,000 mark, with a total enrollment of 21,016 students, up from 20,058 in 2010.