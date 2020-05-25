2019 One year ago today
Part of Wawawai Road and Main Street in Pulman had to be closed this week after boxes holding thousands of bees fell off a Washington State University truck. An officer at the scene described thousands of bees buzzing through the air while the WSU employees put on protective gear and picked up the boxes. … The city of Pullman is now allowing floral bouquets, potted plants, artificial flowers and U.S. flags to be placed at grave sites in honor of Memorial Day. No permanent plantings on the graves or at the columbaria walls are allowed and all items, whether live or artificial, that are not mounted on a raised marker or monument must be removed from the grave sites before the cemetery’s next mowing.
2015 Five years ago today
As summer begins, wilderness first-aid responders prepare for worst-case situations. So while many were out enjoying a long weekend, nine local wilderness first-aid responders were freshening up on their skills in preparation for the summer outdoor recreation season. … Memorial Day weekend has come to represent the start of summer and retail sales, but for so many veterans it is still a time to remember all the sacrifices of the men and women we have known over the years, said Ret. Lt. Col. Mark Yrazabal. Yrazabal, 66, of Pullman, joined the U.S. Army in 1971 after graduating from the United States Military Academy at Westpoint. He retired in 1993 as the head of the Montana State University ROTC program.
2010 10 years ago today
A string of about six car prowls on Pioneer Hill this weekend may be related to previous car prowls, Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said. Police received reports of stolen iPods and sunglasses from multiple cars throughout the weekend on Pioneer Hill, he said. … A revision to allow local businesses to sell liquor as a part of the city of Moscow’s sidewalk cafe ordinance will soon go before the Moscow City Council. The proposed changes would allow the service of liquor through establishments that qualify as a full-service restaurant and have proper licensing through the city, county and state.