2022 One year ago

Firefighters on the Nez Perce/Clearwater National Forests are continuing initial attacks on holdover fires from previous lightning storms, the U.S. Forest Service reported. Jim Wimer, fire information specialist for the forests, said recent rains have helped with initial attacks but it also has made some of these fires more difficult to detect. Holdover, or “sleeper” fires, can slowly burn and smolder for days or weeks before becoming visible to fire lookouts or detection aircrafts, Wimer said. ... The Idaho Transportation Department says a recent decision by the Army Corps of Engineers could jeopardize the future of the project to realign and expand U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow. ITD says the Corps temporarily suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the 6-mile new roadway for U.S. 95. This decision comes as the Corps and ITD are co-defendants in a lawsuit brought forth by the local environmental group Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition. The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition filed the lawsuit in March claiming the U.S. 95 project does not qualify for a permit the Corps authorized under the Clean Water Act.

2018 Five years ago

