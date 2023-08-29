Firefighters on the Nez Perce/Clearwater National Forests are continuing initial attacks on holdover fires from previous lightning storms, the U.S. Forest Service reported. Jim Wimer, fire information specialist for the forests, said recent rains have helped with initial attacks but it also has made some of these fires more difficult to detect. Holdover, or “sleeper” fires, can slowly burn and smolder for days or weeks before becoming visible to fire lookouts or detection aircrafts, Wimer said. ... The Idaho Transportation Department says a recent decision by the Army Corps of Engineers could jeopardize the future of the project to realign and expand U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow. ITD says the Corps temporarily suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the 6-mile new roadway for U.S. 95. This decision comes as the Corps and ITD are co-defendants in a lawsuit brought forth by the local environmental group Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition. The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition filed the lawsuit in March claiming the U.S. 95 project does not qualify for a permit the Corps authorized under the Clean Water Act.
2018 Five years ago
An informal path that connects to Northwest Orion Drive and is used as a thoroughfare for students walking to and from school was a topic of conversation at Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting. The path directly affects the privacy of two homes on Northwest Orion Drive, and the homeowners have petitioned the Pullman City Council to relinquish some of its rights for public and utility access to a 30-foot wide section of nearby Polaris Place. ... With Pullman and Moscow school districts both set to begin classes today, it is safe to say summer break has officially come to an end for K-12 students on the Palouse, and the new school year will bring with it some change. PSD Superintendent Bob Maxwell said Pullman students will notice a variety of changes in school curriculum and operations. “One of the things that we’ve been really focusing on is performance tasks, where we’re giving students tasks and finding out how many different ways they can come up with an answer,” Maxwell said.
2013 10 years ago
After more than 10 years of effort, Moscow residents will soon get to play ball at Joseph Street. The Moscow School Board approved the joint development agreement for the Joseph Street ballfields during its regular meeting Tuesday at the district office. Under the agreement, which the Moscow City Council approved last week, the city and the school district will split the $3 million cost of the project. The city will set aside $1.5 million from the Hamilton Estate Fund, and the district will match it with funds from the $10.8 million facilities bond passed in May. ... The University of Idaho plans to review a list of presidential candidates chosen by its presidential search committee in September, Trish Hartzell, chairwoman of the UI Faculty Senate, told senators at their first meeting of the year. The number of candidates remains to be seen, she said. In the meantime, the university is going ahead with the planning and design of a new president’s residence on campus.