2021 One year ago

Pullman Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Alan Davis is retiring after more than four decades of public service. The longtime city employee, who began and will end his career in Pullman, is 70. “When I went for an interview with the city, I told them I would only promise them two years because I didn’t like the area that much,” Davis said. “They said, ‘Well, we can’t ever tell how long someone’s going to stay.’ That was 45 years ago.” ... Kevin Armentrout and his wife, Justine, really love Christmas and they’ve put on the light show this month to prove it. Their Pullman home is outfitted with thousands of lights programmed to match a playlist of classic Christmas songs and some modern hits, and the display is turning heads and attracting visitors from across the city. The idea for the Christmas display came to him last November when Armentrout started to see videos online of people programming lights to music, and it took him almost a year to get everything ready and set up.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you