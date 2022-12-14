Pullman Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Alan Davis is retiring after more than four decades of public service. The longtime city employee, who began and will end his career in Pullman, is 70. “When I went for an interview with the city, I told them I would only promise them two years because I didn’t like the area that much,” Davis said. “They said, ‘Well, we can’t ever tell how long someone’s going to stay.’ That was 45 years ago.” ... Kevin Armentrout and his wife, Justine, really love Christmas and they’ve put on the light show this month to prove it. Their Pullman home is outfitted with thousands of lights programmed to match a playlist of classic Christmas songs and some modern hits, and the display is turning heads and attracting visitors from across the city. The idea for the Christmas display came to him last November when Armentrout started to see videos online of people programming lights to music, and it took him almost a year to get everything ready and set up.
The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency will contribute $900 for the installation of a bench in Alturas Technology Park in memory of longtime URA member and City Councilman John Weber. Weber died Nov. 8 at the age of 70 and following a two-year battle with cancer. Community Development Director Bill Belknap said Weber had been a member of the URA board since its formative years, joining in 1996 and continuing to serve even through the later stages of his illness. ... Cheyenne Griffith says she loves to keep busy and her jam-packed schedule leaves no time for her to get bored. On top of double majoring in marketing and organizational sciences at the University of Idaho, Griffith is also a competitive baton twirler in the marching band and is training to get her private pilot’s license. One of the 21-year-old’s largest time commitments, however, is to the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department. Griffith has been a student resident volunteer for the fire department for the past four years and received the yearly resident’s award at the department’s annual dinner.
More than 32,000 holiday lights illuminate one house on Meadow Vale Drive in Pullman. Charlie Snyder, a project specialist for Washington State University’s online Global Campus, has brightened up his neighborhood every holiday season for the past three years. “Every year I add more complicated stuff, and every year it gets a little bigger and a little brighter,” Snyder said. ... A lot has changed in the past several years for Adventist Community Services in Deary, but director Pat Crew continues to feel blessed to be a part of it after 15 years of helping those in need. While it started off as a by-donation store, Crew said they had to change to a thrift store more than a year ago to maintain costs. “People were looking at this as, ‘This is a free store, we don’t have to pay anything,’ ” she said. “We do work with people as the needs are, because our first and primary reason for being in this place is to serve.”