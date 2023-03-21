2022 One year ago

Nearly 50 years after the College Master House was demolished — along with the Black Cultural Center, which was housed inside — the University of Idaho once again has a dedicated space for Black students on campus. “We’re back,” said Yolanda Bisbee, chief diversity officer at UI, during an open house for the university’s new Black Cultural Center. It’s been a slow process, but it has finally come to fruition.” Two years ago, the Black Student Union applied for a permanent home as well as a director to help keep the union alive as members graduate. The new space is the first dedicated for use by the group since the 1970s. ... Legislation preventing most private and public entities in Idaho from discriminating against people who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine headed to the governor’s desk. The House voted 45-23 to approve the measure preventing employers from requiring employees to get the vaccine or entities requiring visitors or attendees to be vaccinated. Violations would be a misdemeanor punishable with a $1,000 penalty. The measure has exemptions involving federal law, existing employee-employer contracts, and businesses that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

2018 Five years ago