Nearly 50 years after the College Master House was demolished — along with the Black Cultural Center, which was housed inside — the University of Idaho once again has a dedicated space for Black students on campus. “We’re back,” said Yolanda Bisbee, chief diversity officer at UI, during an open house for the university’s new Black Cultural Center. It’s been a slow process, but it has finally come to fruition.” Two years ago, the Black Student Union applied for a permanent home as well as a director to help keep the union alive as members graduate. The new space is the first dedicated for use by the group since the 1970s. ... Legislation preventing most private and public entities in Idaho from discriminating against people who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine headed to the governor’s desk. The House voted 45-23 to approve the measure preventing employers from requiring employees to get the vaccine or entities requiring visitors or attendees to be vaccinated. Violations would be a misdemeanor punishable with a $1,000 penalty. The measure has exemptions involving federal law, existing employee-employer contracts, and businesses that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.
After spending 10 years in Thailand as a child, Jon Oatley, director of the Center for Reproductive Biology at Washington State University, developed a passion for ending food insecurity around the world. Oatley later turned that passion into a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Nevada at Reno. After hearing about WSU’s graduate program researching reproductive function in cattle, Oatley came to Pullman, earning a doctorate in animal reproduction and later a postdoctoral degree in stem cell biology and genetic engineering. ... The historic Palouse Arms building on Palouse’s Main Street is deteriorating, but there are plans to bring life to the building. The building’s owner, Leonard Koepke, a general contractor with a roofing business in Moscow, said even though the building’s western wall crumbled a few years ago, the rest of the building is in surprisingly good condition. Koepke said he would like to see the Palouse Arms building inhabitable again, like it was years ago when it served as an apartment complex. City officials would like something to be done to the building sooner than later.
For many people fire is something to be feared. But for 11 University of Idaho students, fire is something to be respected and managed. The students traveled to Niobrara Valley, Neb., during spring break last week to participate in controlled burns in the grasslands and woods. Penny Morgan, the instructor for the Prescribed Fire for Ecological Management course at UI, said the service trip, sponsored by the Nature Conservancy, was a learning experience for everyone involved. ... Recycling will soon become even more prominent at Genesee School with the help of a $10,000 Extreme Classroom Makeover Grant from Idaho National Laboratory. The grant will provide Genesee students and faculty with the money to incorporate more technology and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education into the curriculum by designing and building a more advanced recycling system for the cafeteria and school. Genesee teachers Donna Womack, third grade, and Tauna Johnson, fifth grade, wrote the grant and are now leading the effort.