The downtown Pullman art scene has gotten a boost this fall with the opening of Art Niche LLC, and residents will get a look at the new studio. Owner Jandie Utzman said the goal of Art Niche LLC is to bring more local art to the heart of the city. The studio, which opened earlier this month, has three permanent artists and some rotating artists. It’s located at 130 N. Grand Ave. The artists work in a variety of media — painting, photography, woodworking and quilting. The artists Utzman brings in can sell works they’ve already made and take commissions. ... Ghosts, ghouls and zombies will be absent from the city of Palouse for the second year in a row as complications from the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the annual Haunted Palouse. Normally held in October, Haunted Palouse draws thousands of people to the small city to see haunted attractions created by volunteers.
The game of golf has a longstanding tradition of being a relatively quiet and slow-paced event. Washington State associate professor Chris Hundhausen is looking to change that reputation on the Palouse. The Pullman native will be hitting the links of his home course as part of the inaugural Washington State Speed Golf Championship at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course. “It’s fast-paced and it’s exciting, it really takes golf to a whole different level,” Hundhausen said of the sport. In speed golf, players normally carry four to seven clubs, and elapsed time completing 18 holes figures into a player’s overall score.
Gritman Medical Center’s annual breast cancer awareness and mammogram screenings fundraiser was popping with pink from the tables to the attire of its nearly maximum capacity crowd. The 11th annual Pink Tea event set out to top the $37,000 it raised last year for Gritman’s Bosom Buddies program, which offers free mammograms to Latah County patients who otherwise could not afford them, hospital spokeswoman Kelly O’Neill said. ... The mystery as to who won the $2.38 million bid for the Moscow Federal Building was solved with an announcement by its new owner, Gritman Medical Center. The General Services Administration auction closed with Gritman putting in a final $20,000 offer over a $2.36 million bid with no one else challenging.