2021 One year ago

The downtown Pullman art scene has gotten a boost this fall with the opening of Art Niche LLC, and residents will get a look at the new studio. Owner Jandie Utzman said the goal of Art Niche LLC is to bring more local art to the heart of the city. The studio, which opened earlier this month, has three permanent artists and some rotating artists. It’s located at 130 N. Grand Ave. The artists work in a variety of media — painting, photography, woodworking and quilting. The artists Utzman brings in can sell works they’ve already made and take commissions. ... Ghosts, ghouls and zombies will be absent from the city of Palouse for the second year in a row as complications from the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the annual Haunted Palouse. Normally held in October, Haunted Palouse draws thousands of people to the small city to see haunted attractions created by volunteers.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you