When University of Idaho anthropology professor Philip Stevens was teaching students from the Apache tribe a math problem, the textbook asked them to figure out the speed and distance of two boats racing from one wharf to another. He then realized that the students did not know what a wharf was. “I think the thing that became very apparent is that the vehicle in which they were trying to teach these mathematical concepts were embedded within a cultural understanding that wasn’t of their culture,” he said. ... The Latah County Historical Society is ready to bring a tradition back. After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the society’s annual Ice Cream Social will make a welcome return to Moscow, according to Hayley Noble, curator at the McConnell Mansion Museum. Noble, named the museum curator in July 2021, will be overseeing her first ice cream social. During the event, the 45th in its long history, the mansion will be open for people to go inside, but most of the events will be outside. Noble said she wanted people to feel comfortable coming out after the pandemic.
2018 Five years ago
Hannah Kiser was 14 when she and her father hiked a 3.5-mile trail to the summit of Pyramid Peak, west of Seattle near the Pacific Coast. When they reached the top, the pair came to a small metal box containing a book filled with words left by past hikers documenting their trips. Kiser’s father left a modest log, remarking on incredible views and thanking whoever left the bag of Skittles. Kiser and her father signed with their hiking code names, “Hankie and Wildernessed.” That trip, in 2006, was among the last hiking treks Kiser made with her father before she devoted herself to distance running. ... There are nearly 6,000 unfilled STEM jobs in Idaho, but Angela Hemingway, executive director of the Idaho STEM Action Center, and her staff are working to reduce that numbee — ideally to zero. “My end goal is zero, but the STEM Action Center can’t do it alone,” Hemingway said. The STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Action Center’s mission statement is to create “innovative STEM opportunities for educators, students, communities and industry to build a competitive Idaho workforce and economy.”
2013 10 years ago
The Washington State University Dairy Club made history when it beat 12 other universities to take the quiz bowl championship for the first time at the American Dairy Association annual meeting in Indianapolis. WSU team members Megan Cihak, Kevin Gavin, Danielle Meyers, team captain Brooke Vander Veen and alternate Jessica Levy dominated former national champion California Polytechnic State University 68-20 in the final round for the big win. ... The 20 first-year medical students in the WWAMI regional medical education program at the Washington State University Pullman campus will move next fall to WSU Spokane, officials announced. The move will consolidate WSU’s two current medical programs into one offered at the Spokane campus, home of WSU Health Sciences, said Ken Roberts, director of the WSU Spokane WWAMI program. “The program here continues to expand, and it just makes sense to deliver it all in one place,” Roberts said.