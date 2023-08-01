2022 One year ago

When University of Idaho anthropology professor Philip Stevens was teaching students from the Apache tribe a math problem, the textbook asked them to figure out the speed and distance of two boats racing from one wharf to another. He then realized that the students did not know what a wharf was. “I think the thing that became very apparent is that the vehicle in which they were trying to teach these mathematical concepts were embedded within a cultural understanding that wasn’t of their culture,” he said. ... The Latah County Historical Society is ready to bring a tradition back. After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the society’s annual Ice Cream Social will make a welcome return to Moscow, according to Hayley Noble, curator at the McConnell Mansion Museum. Noble, named the museum curator in July 2021, will be overseeing her first ice cream social. During the event, the 45th in its long history, the mansion will be open for people to go inside, but most of the events will be outside. Noble said she wanted people to feel comfortable coming out after the pandemic.

2018 Five years ago

Recommended for you