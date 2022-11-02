Fabian Sanchez Mondejar is a member of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and a third-year student at Washington State University studying history education and Nativie American studies. In an attempt to share Native culture with other students at WSU, Mondejar recently created and unveiled an exhibit now on display in the university’s Compton Union Building. The exhibit is available for viewing the month of November in the building’s first floor gallery. ... In the words of senior Morgan Blazzard, Troy High School volleyball had “unfinished business” with its southern rival Grace going into the Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship at the LCSC Activity Center. The Trojans were deadly efficient in conducting that business, sweeping all six sets played in back-to-back encounters with the defending champion Grizzlies to clinch the state title.
This week, Colfax High School’s Sue Doering is heading to the state tournament for the final time in her illustrious volleyball coaching career, and she gives no hint that she’s having second thoughts about her impending retirement. “For me, I’m ready,” the Doering said. “It’s been 39 years. Yeah, I’ll be fine. I’ve had a lot of great success.” That’s an understatement. During her 29 years at Colfax, she’s led the Bulldogs to 13 state championships, the most recent of which came two years ago. ... Formalizing a year-and-a-half-old verbal agreement with coach Marty Lees, Clarkston High School senior Koby Blunt signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Washington State University beginning in the 2019 season. Blunt’s parents, five younger brothers, and various other family members and friends looked on at the Clarkston High foyer as he took his seat at a table decked out in Cougar colors and, flanked on either side by WSU representatives, affixed his signature to the document with a red-feathered pen.
About 600 Moscow Middle School students crossed the finish line, completing a cumulative half-marathon they started running at the beginning of the school year. For the MMS second annual Fun Run, each student ran a total of 13.1 miles, by adding up the miles they ran during the semester in their physical education classes. “It’s a celebration for all the hard work they put in the last eight weeks,” said Genevieve Fealy, a physical education teacher for the middle school. ... Barbra Bercarich and her siblings — originally from Los Angeles — are just “misplaced country kids born in a big city,” but they’ve almost all made their way to the Northwest. Bercarich said she moved to Moscow permanently three years ago after finding the house she had always wanted online. She put a bid on the acre of land on Mill Road without looking at it, and made the decision to leave Los Angeles. But Moscow wasn’t a random location. She said her sister put her brother-in-law through school at the University of Idaho in the 1980s, and since then she has loved the area.