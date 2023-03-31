The two commercial passenger airlines serving Lewiston are changing their schedules later this spring in moves that increase capacity for travelers. Delta Air Lines is adding a third round-trip option between Lewiston and Salt Lake City. United Airlines is shifting its daily early morning Lewiston departure to Denver. The schedule changes were announced by the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. They come at a time when airport officials are encouraging passengers of overnight cruise boats on the Snake and Columbia rivers to use the Lewiston transportation hub instead of larger airports. ... The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee is currently evaluating additional water sources for Latah and Whitman counties. Robin Nimmer, a senior hydrologist in the Water Resources Division at Alta Science and Engineering, spoke at the League of Women Voters of Moscow speaker forum about how to ensure a lasting supply of water for the communities. “We’ve known about water level decline for a very long time,” she said. “The wells aren’t flowing anymore and we actually have data that shows us the water level is declining in our aquifer.”
2018 Five years ago
The large wooden star and cross sitting atop Potlatch Ridge outside Juliaetta have provided a bright spot around Christmas and Easter holidays for Juliaetta residents for about 50 years. Juliaetta Mayor Dick Groseclose, who has served as the town’s mayor the past two years and served on the city council the previous 35, said he makes sure to turn on the cross’ lights about one week before Easter Sunday. The lights remain lit until a couple days after Easter. The star next to it is lit a couple weeks before Christmas and the lights go out shortly after New Year’s Day. “The townspeople, they really look forward to it,” Groseclose said. ... Michael Assenberg, a medical marijuana advocate from Colfax, argued the merits of a $3 million lawsuit he filed in 2014 against Whitman County in front of the United States 9th District Court of Appeals at the University of Idaho. Assenberg is appealing the dismissal of the suit in which he alleges a search warrant detectives used to seize 82 of his marijuana plants in 2011 was purposefully deceptive.
2013 10 years ago
Around noon, 1,200 colorful eggs lay nestled in the grassy field behind Garfield-Palouse School in Palouse. Five minutes later, they were all snatched up by a stampede of children of all ages who participated in the annual Palouse Easter egg hunt, sponsored by Palouse Hills 4-H Club and the Palouse Chamber of Commerce. “It was ‘Alright, go!’ and lift it up and away they run,” said Deb Nelson, the organizational leader for the 4-H club. ... Bear Den at Moscow Middle School was an explosion of color, culture and traditions during the 14th Annual Tutxinmepu Powwow hosted by the University of Idaho Native American Student Association. The event featured representatives of tribes throughout the Northwest, with some traveling from Montana, Nevada, Wyoming and the Spokane area. The powwow provided an opportunity for nonnative students and Moscow residents to learn more about Native American heritage and culture firsthand.