2022 One year ago

The two commercial passenger airlines serving Lewiston are changing their schedules later this spring in moves that increase capacity for travelers. Delta Air Lines is adding a third round-trip option between Lewiston and Salt Lake City. United Airlines is shifting its daily early morning Lewiston departure to Denver. The schedule changes were announced by the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. They come at a time when airport officials are encouraging passengers of overnight cruise boats on the Snake and Columbia rivers to use the Lewiston transportation hub instead of larger airports. ... The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee is currently evaluating additional water sources for Latah and Whitman counties. Robin Nimmer, a senior hydrologist in the Water Resources Division at Alta Science and Engineering, spoke at the League of Women Voters of Moscow speaker forum about how to ensure a lasting supply of water for the communities. “We’ve known about water level decline for a very long time,” she said. “The wells aren’t flowing anymore and we actually have data that shows us the water level is declining in our aquifer.”

2018 Five years ago