It was the first day since the pandemic began in March 2020 that Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the health agency’s director, Carol Moehrle. While this data does not include home tests, it came as a relief for the Public Health staff who have been keeping track of cases since the first one was reported March 23, 2020. “It was a happy day for all of us and something to celebrate in Latah County, for sure,” Moehrle said. ... The Idaho State Board of Education called a special meeting to discuss some of the topics moving through the Idaho Legislature. Shortly before the state board’s meeting, the House Education Committee voted to do away with the Common Core standards adopted in 2011 in favor of new science, math and English language arts standards for K-12 students. “We’ve made some tweaks but the perception of the public is these are the Common Core standards and they are still not happy,” state superintendent Sherri Ybarra said. “We’ve made enough excuses. The people of Idaho are unhappy.”
Emergency responders and civilians tested their strength and endurance at Pullman Crossfit to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Ashley Lam, Pullman Police Department code enforcement officer, said about 20 people participated in the second annual Guns n’ Hoses event, which often left competitors sprawled out on the floor or on their hands and knees gasping for breath. Competitors sweated through three rounds of exercises, and the top three men and women from those rounds competed in a championship finale to end the day. ... Climbers from all over the Northwest showcased their strength, endurance and skills as part of the Palouse Climbing Festival at the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center. The university’s largest climbing event of the year attracted climbers from as far away as the University of Washington, Oregon State University and Western Washington University.
The Colton School District will ask voters to approve a $5.6 million, 30-year bond to improve the infrastructure and security of their 74-year-old school. For six years the district has worked to pass a bond to renovate the K-12 school, the last effort was made in 2011 and failed by only nine votes. This will be their third attempt. “We’ve been at this quite a while,” said Superintendent Nate Smith. “It’s been a long and interesting journey, and everything points toward a real need for modernization and upgrades for our school to remain competitive.” ... Moscow Charter School students will spend this spring raising 100 steelhead trout before releasing them into the wild. Idaho Fish and Game brought the trout eggs into the school Wednesday, beginning an educational program on fish and their importance in Idaho. The program is funded by a grant from the Idaho Fish and Game, which fourth-grade teacher Jana Horne received this year. The program is taught in schools around the state.