2021 One year ago

Students from kindergarten through high school are filing back into classrooms for the start of a third academic year afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many schools across the region, including those in the Pullman, Clarkston, Whitepine and Orofino school districts, marked the first day of class. There were hugs, tears and excitement to be shared at Lincoln Middle School in Pullman where, aside from a mask mandate and some construction, most things are back to normal. ... The Pullman Planning Commission recommended a zone change for nearly 4 acres that would pave the way for more apartments on the south end of the city. It is now up to the City Council to change the zoning for the two parcels on Bypass Drive from general commercial to R4 high-density, multi-family residential. The parcels are located south of Pullman Regional Hospital.

2017 Five years ago

