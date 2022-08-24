Students from kindergarten through high school are filing back into classrooms for the start of a third academic year afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many schools across the region, including those in the Pullman, Clarkston, Whitepine and Orofino school districts, marked the first day of class. There were hugs, tears and excitement to be shared at Lincoln Middle School in Pullman where, aside from a mask mandate and some construction, most things are back to normal. ... The Pullman Planning Commission recommended a zone change for nearly 4 acres that would pave the way for more apartments on the south end of the city. It is now up to the City Council to change the zoning for the two parcels on Bypass Drive from general commercial to R4 high-density, multi-family residential. The parcels are located south of Pullman Regional Hospital.
A multimodal bridge — one providing access for motor vehicles, bicycles and walkers — crossing Paradise Creek at East Third Street in Moscow has been discussed and debated for years, and now $580,000 for the design and construction of the bridge is budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year, which. Public Works Director Les MacDonald said there is no timeline for design and construction of the bridge at this point since the project was just recently approved in the budget. ... A grizzly bear at the Washington State University Bear Research, Education and Conservation Center stood on his hind legs and curiously gazed at Brad Jaeckel as he led a handful of people through the Eggart Family Organic Farm. Jaeckel, who manages the farm, gave detailed explanations of the fruits and vegetables grown on the 10-acre farm and why each variety was picked during a roughly two-hour tour that was open to the public.
From the glass window timeline of historic Washington State football images to the embroidered Cougar seats to the state-of-the-art architectural features, the Martin Stadium three-story renovation project feels like WSU boosters’ personal playground — “Cougarland.” “What you’ve seen here is now one of the premier buildings of this type, not only in our conference, but in the entire country,” athletic director Bill Moos said. The projected $80 million renovation came with a final price tag of $65 million, “or maybe a little less,” according to Moos. ... New software for solid waste collection in Moscow recorded 965 discrepancies in its first week since, allowing the city to capture additional fees that have historically gone unaccounted for. That is expected to help keep rates steady until 2015. While Latah Sanitation Inc., has been using its Routeware and EnCore software since September, recent integration with the city’s utility management billing system, Springbrook, now allows the garbage collectors to know exactly what types of services residents receive and detect when more is being left at the curb, said Tim Davis, city solid waste manager.