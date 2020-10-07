2019 One year ago today
Last month, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission closed all steelhead fishing on the Clearwater River because of projected low returns of hatchery B-run steelhead. Evelyn Kaide, an outfitter for 28 years and owner of the Guide Shop and Clearwater Drifters at Orofino, has had to cancel trips for longtime customers, some of whom book years in advance. … A Moscow man survived a paraglider crash near the top of the Lewiston Hill and the Old Spiral Highway. Crews used ropes, rock climbing gear and a stretcher to rescue Nathan Anglen after he crashed on a steep hillside about 200 feet below the top of the highway.
2015 Five years ago today
The 2015 fire season broke records for Washington’s Fire Service Resource Mobilization Plan, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office. The state office coordinated assistance for local fire jurisdictions on 30 fires. The record was previously 17, set in 2012. … At different times the small, triangular structure on Third and Line streets in Moscow near the University of Idaho campus was home to UI’s Information Services, the campus division of the Moscow Police Department and Parking Services. It was even a temporary space for Jazz Festival volunteers. It’s currently a demolition zone.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman police are investigating a 22-year-old Pullman man they believe may have broken another man’s rib at the ZZU Bar. Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said alcohol was involved in the situation and that the man may be facing a felony assault charge because of the broken rib sustained by the 27-year-old man the suspect hit. The man with a broken rib was taken by private car to Pullman Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.