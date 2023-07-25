It’s been four years since Idaho voters embraced Medicaid expansion, providing access to affordable health care for thousands of working adults. The move was a sharp rebuke of the Legislature’s Republican majority, which spent years talking about the issue without moving forward. But politics is an ever-changing landscape. No matter how clear the will of the voters, it’s never set in stone. Medicaid expansion is up for review next year. After being dragged kicking and screaming into the program in the first place, Idaho lawmakers will have an opportunity to modify it or reverse course entirely. ... A former Republican congressman is asking political leaders to put their faith in both the free market and government when it comes to slowing the effects of climate change. Bob Inglis, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for two stints from 1993-98 and 2005-10, visited with local religious leaders to talk about his cause Monday at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Moscow. Inglis is the executive director of the Energy and Enterprise Initiative, which is intended to bring conservative principles to climate change solutions.
2018 Five years ago
Gil Low has traveled the globe and enjoyed the company of celebrities along the way during his 99 years on the planet. There was that time in Nebraska when he met Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. He met John Wayne when he came aboard his U.S. Navy ship in Hawaii to shoot scenes for a movie. He even enjoyed coffee on a French beach with Elizabeth Taylor. Low served 30 years in the Navy and has been stationed in Maine, Rhode Island, Kansas, California, Tennessee and Florida; he has spent some of his military career abroad as well. Low now resides at Regency Pullman, an assisted living facility, and will turn 100 in November. ... Colfax resident Cotton Booker won the 2018 National Auctioneer Association International Junior Auctioneer Championship last week in Jacksonville, Fla. Cotton’s father, C.D. “Butch” Booker, won the International Auctioneer Championship Men’s Division title in 2008. They are the first father-son duo to hold the International Auctioneer Championship and the IJAC titles. The IAC and IJAC were conducted as part of the NAA’s 69th Annual International Auctioneers Conference and Show.
2013 10 years ago
Judy LaLonde has preserved her brother’s alpaca farm in Troy since his death in 2008, and now she’s preserving the land itself by placing 49 acres of it under a conservation easement. “I’ve seen more development move out of Moscow,” LaLonde said. But whoever acquires the forested acreage after LaLonde is gone will have to use it in accordance with guidelines set by the Palouse Land Trust, which will keep a close, permanent eye on the property. She said she’d like to see it become a park one day. ... Donald Lindberg, director of the U.S. National Library of Medicine, gave a one-hour lecture at Washington State University detailing the history of scientific publications and the future of interactive science publications. Lindberg, director of the library since 1984, is the man to whom President Barack Obama and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention turn, said Charlie Powell, public information officer for WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Powell also said Lindberg’s son works in one of WSU’s labs. “This is a great town, a great university and I love working with you all,” Lindberg said at the end of his lecture.