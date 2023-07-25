2022 One year ago

It’s been four years since Idaho voters embraced Medicaid expansion, providing access to affordable health care for thousands of working adults. The move was a sharp rebuke of the Legislature’s Republican majority, which spent years talking about the issue without moving forward. But politics is an ever-changing landscape. No matter how clear the will of the voters, it’s never set in stone. Medicaid expansion is up for review next year. After being dragged kicking and screaming into the program in the first place, Idaho lawmakers will have an opportunity to modify it or reverse course entirely. ... A former Republican congressman is asking political leaders to put their faith in both the free market and government when it comes to slowing the effects of climate change. Bob Inglis, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for two stints from 1993-98 and 2005-10, visited with local religious leaders to talk about his cause Monday at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Moscow. Inglis is the executive director of the Energy and Enterprise Initiative, which is intended to bring conservative principles to climate change solutions.

2018 Five years ago

