The nation’s oldest continuously running men’s basketball rivalry featured a couple of notable “firsts” in the Battle of the Palouse between Washington State and Idaho. It was the first time the game was played in the nation’s newest arena, UI’s Idaho Central Credit Union. And it was the first time the Cougs blasted the Vandals by 48 points. WSU dominated the game in all facets and cruised to the rivalry series’ largest margin of victory in its 100-plus year history, 109-61. ... The Petrino era is coming to an end at the University of Idaho. Vandal football coach Paul Petrino will not be retained for the 2022 season, the university announced. The news was first reported by Tubs at the Club. The website reported boosters have raised funds with the intention of paying out the remainder of Petrino’s contract, citing sources close to the school’s athletic department. Petrino owns a 33-66 record in nine seasons at Idaho.
Grocery sacks filled with Thanksgiving foods were lined up in the break room at the Moscow Police Department, as Chief James Fry and Officer Meagan Vincello prepared to deliver a bag of food to a family in need. For the first annual “Moscow Police Thanksgiving Helping Hand,” the Moscow Food Co-Op, Rosauers, Safeway and WinCo all donated the traditional Thanksgiving dinners. Each bag was complete with a turkey, pumpkin pie, green beans, stuffing, cranberries, potatoes, gravy and even a helping of candy corn. Twelve more families will receive Thanksgiving dinners today, Fry said. ... University of Idaho College of Law students in Moscow and Boise recently raised $4,855 and 1,440 food items to donate to local food banks. In Moscow, all donations went to the Moscow Food Bank, while donations in Boise went to the Idaho Food Bank.
Kayla Boni, a nurse with the Gritman Medical Center Family Birth Center, was recently recognized for her dedication and commitment to her patients by being named the first recipient of the DAISY Award at the hospital. Heidi Williams, of Troy, who delivered her baby at Gritman on Aug. 16, nominated Boni, who came on shift during labor and stayed until after delivery. The DAISY Award recognizes the compassion and care that nurses give to their patients. ... Six Washington State University students brought compost to Lincoln Middle School as part of a statewide initiative. For two weeks, students in Paul Mencke’s College of Education class traveled to Lincoln Middle School daily, first to teach about composting and then to show students how it’s done. In February, Lincoln began working on the Washington Green Schools project, which challenges the state’s schools to practice sustainable habits. The middle school quickly caught on to recycling but reached out to WSU for help to make composting cool.