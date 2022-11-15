2021 One year ago

The nation’s oldest continuously running men’s basketball rivalry featured a couple of notable “firsts” in the Battle of the Palouse between Washington State and Idaho. It was the first time the game was played in the nation’s newest arena, UI’s Idaho Central Credit Union. And it was the first time the Cougs blasted the Vandals by 48 points. WSU dominated the game in all facets and cruised to the rivalry series’ largest margin of victory in its 100-plus year history, 109-61. ... The Petrino era is coming to an end at the University of Idaho. Vandal football coach Paul Petrino will not be retained for the 2022 season, the university announced. The news was first reported by Tubs at the Club. The website reported boosters have raised funds with the intention of paying out the remainder of Petrino’s contract, citing sources close to the school’s athletic department. Petrino owns a 33-66 record in nine seasons at Idaho.

2017 Five years ago

