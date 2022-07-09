2021 One year ago
It was fewer than three years ago that then-novice Veronica Ewers first showed up to a “meet the team” event for Seattle’s Fount Cycling Guild in “leggings and tennis shoes” with a flat-pedal bike that was “way too big” and tires that were “a little flat.” At that time, the thought of herself someday holding a place on the medalists’ podium after the conclusion of a national cycling championship surely would have been far from the 2012 Moscow High School graduate’s mind. Making her debut appearance this month, Ewers placed third in the women’s elite USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Knoxville, Tenn., finishing the 70.8-mile race in three hours, 12 minutes and 25 seconds. ... After taking the year off because of the pandemic, Troy Old Timers’ Days returns today with a full slate of events, complete with buffalo burgers and the hotly anticipated rifle raffle. Held annually by the local Lions Club, Troy Old Timers’ Days is a tradition that began in 1892 and continues to be a major event for the town, city officials said. This year’s theme is “Troy Stands Tall Together.” After a year of canceled events and pandemic stress, Troy Mayor Steve Corr said he’s most looking forward to simply celebrating with his neighbors.
2017 Five years ago
Willy Smith, 5, is no stranger to firetrucks. In fact, Smith had climbed onto one before on two other occasions before he got his third chance during an open house event at the Pullman Fire Department’s newly renovated Fire Station No. 2. But this time was different — he was going to be sitting up front rather than in back. As he clambered into the driver’s seat, Willy realized two things: One, he was going to be a firefighter one day, and two, he was in serious need of some ice cream. ... After two weeks of interviews, screenings and focus groups, the search for a new Pullman High football coach may finally be over. School administrators publicly recommended assistant David Cofer for the position during a meeting with players and parents Thursday night at the school auditorium. “The way he goes about teaching these kids how to be young men, I think that’s the big life skill that we were looking for,” Pullman High athletic director Chris Franklin said.
2012 10 years ago
Local teachers say a new learning program being implemented at Pullman elementary schools next year should help children have fun while improving their writing abilities. The curriculum, Handwriting Without Tears, teaches students to form letters by first learning four simple shapes: vertical lines, horizontal lines, curved lines or diagonal lines. The lessons are meant for kindergartners and first-graders, but Franklin Elementary School first-grade teacher Marci Sontgerath said the tool is useful for earlier ages as well. ... The Hilltop Restaurant and Inn in Pullman will look different in 2013. A groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of the Hilltop Inn Remodel and Addition Project. Soon after, demolition began on the 60-year-old Hilltop Restaurant to make way for a new building containing 56 more hotel rooms for the inn. Barb Wachter, longtime co-owner and general manager of the business, said the restaurant will be rebuilt on the property. Although the new facility will be smaller than its predecessor, the iconic view of Pullman will remain the same.