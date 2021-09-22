2020 One year ago today
Families with McDonald Elementary School in Moscow were greeted with a new strategy for dropping off and picking up their students in an effort to minimize congestion and allow room for social distancing at stages of the day many district officials described as “chaotic.” With the help of Safe Routes to School, McDonald administrators have identified a few nearby, off-campus sites where parents may drop off and pick up their students without getting stuck in traffic. ... A tree that made contact with a power line is apparently the cause of the fire that burned more than 100 homes in Malden and Pine City on Labor Day. The Associated Press reported that a burned tree apparently was the fire’s starting point during a Sept. 7 windstorm, Avista Utilities spokeswoman Casey Fielder said. However, the utility has not found evidence that any deficiencies in its equipment, maintenance or vegetation management caused recent fires.
2016 Five years ago today
Stray cats weren’t the only animals on the University of Idaho’s radar when, in October, it began planning what those involved referred to as the Campus Vermin Control Program, according to emails between the campus veterinarian, facilities workers and others. The emails constitute a portion of public records requested by the Daily News on Aug. 25 and received — after a payment of $350.93 was issued Sept. 13. The remainder of documents regarding the program are still being collected, according to a letter received with the records from the UI. ... The Palouse Choral Society was recently awarded a $2,500 grant from the Inland Northwest Community Foundation, as well as a $1,000 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation. The grants from the Inland Northwest Community Foundation will support PCS’s children’s choir, which is entering its second year.
2011 10 years ago today
Moscow’s bright idea for improving its use of lights around the city while reducing its energy costs is entering its second phase under funding through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. The city received $96,200 through an Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant in the summer of 2010. This summer the streets department worked with the Idaho Transportation Department to use part of that money to replace incandescent bulbs in 16 traffic and pedestrian crossing signals. ... A “Bike for Change” community bike ride and rally is planned for the Latah Trail, starting near the intersection of Troy Highway and Carmichael Road. The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, the University of Idaho Sustainability Center, and numerous other local organizations and individuals have organized the event.