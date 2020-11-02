2019 One year ago today
Well on her way to earning a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Washington State University, newly crowned Miss Idaho USA Kimberly Layne is no person’s idea of a stereotypical beauty queen. Born and raised in southern Idaho, Layne, 25, said her interest in medicine and a love for animals may have been hereditary. “My dad is from a farming family so he loved animals. My dad was a medic in Vietnam, so I grew up being exposed to a lot of medicine concepts with him — I grew up with his anatomy textbooks and everything in our house.” … Halloween brings with it an overabundance of candy, and one Pullman elementary school class has found a charitable way to put those leftover treats to good use. At the suggestion of her students, Sara King’s third-grade class at Jefferson Elementary last year donated their candy to soldiers serving overseas.
2015 Five years ago today
The Moose Lodge on the 200 block of North Main Street in Moscow was reportedly broken into again, marking the third time the business has been victimized in less than a calendar month. This time, however, it appears the thief or thieves didn’t get away with any loot. Police responded to the business around to a report that two of the business’ doors had been entered, but nothing appeared to be stolen. … A man dressed as a cowboy and sporting a bullwhip was arrested early Halloween morning on College Hill after he allegedly cracked his whip at officers. Police said the 21-year-old man was walking down the 800 block of Northeast A Street. Police confronted him after he scared a woman. Police said the man, wearing only a cowboy hat and chaps, cracked his whip at police when they approached. He was arrested for alleged possession of a dangerous weapon apparently capable of causing bodily harm.
2010 10 years ago today
Instead of placing aluminum signs to encourage smokeless playgrounds in three city parks for a Smoke-Free Pilot Program, the Moscow City Council opted to expand the project to all city parks by placing smoke-free stickers on playground equipment. The council voted to direct city staff to draft a resolution outlining the changes to the proposed program. The stickers would carry the same smoke-free message, but would be less intrusive than signs and still encourage healthy behavior around area youth, said Councilman Dan Carscallen. … More than 11,000 women in Pullman were given free rides after dark instead of walking through Pullman alone in 2009. That’s up 3,000 rides from 2008. The Women’s Transit Program, under the direction of the WSU Women’s Resource Center, uses three Ford Tauruses with GPS systems to provide rides to lone women.