2022 One year ago

Following news that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe V. Wade, pro-choice protesters took to the streets of Moscow, and Planned Parenthood officials want to remind people that its health centers are still open and abortion services are currently legal. Sarah Dixit, public affairs manager with Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said Planned Parenthood has been receiving many calls from concerned patients and supporters in light of the news that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito drafted a majority opinion striking down the federal constitutional right to an abortion. In response to the Supreme Court news, approximately 40 people gathered at the Latah County Courthouse to support abortion rights. ... The Pullman Regional Hospital Board named Matt Forge the new incoming chief executive officer, the hospital announced in a news release. Forge is slated to arrive in August, and serve in an assistant position under the current CEO, Scott Adams, until November when the board will authorize a transfer of duties from Adams to Forge.

2018 Five years ago