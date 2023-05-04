Following news that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe V. Wade, pro-choice protesters took to the streets of Moscow, and Planned Parenthood officials want to remind people that its health centers are still open and abortion services are currently legal. Sarah Dixit, public affairs manager with Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said Planned Parenthood has been receiving many calls from concerned patients and supporters in light of the news that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito drafted a majority opinion striking down the federal constitutional right to an abortion. In response to the Supreme Court news, approximately 40 people gathered at the Latah County Courthouse to support abortion rights. ... The Pullman Regional Hospital Board named Matt Forge the new incoming chief executive officer, the hospital announced in a news release. Forge is slated to arrive in August, and serve in an assistant position under the current CEO, Scott Adams, until November when the board will authorize a transfer of duties from Adams to Forge.
2018 Five years ago
Ross Swan, a Colfax High School social studies teacher, always saw himself doing something that made a difference. After more than three decades fulfilling that vision through education, Swan will pass the torch to the next generation of teachers this June. Swan, who teaches economics, current world issues, psychology, sociology, U.S. history, geography, Pacific Northwest history and driver’s education at Colfax High School, is retiring after 33 years in education. ... Forty-eight years after returning home from the Vietnam War, retired Whitman County Coroner Pete Martin was finally awarded a Bronze Star Medal in recognition of his time as an advanced medic during the war. “It’s closure — satisfaction, completion. I feel whole now,” he said. Martin was awarded the medal during a town hall hosted by the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center in Pullman.
2013 10 years ago
Pullman firefighters respond to about 3,000 fire and ambulance calls every year, but they also take time out of their schedules to combat a different type of community emergency — hunger. Almost weekly for the past couple of years, members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1892 have stopped by the Pullman Walmart store to pick up hundreds of pounds of food to be donated to the Pullman Food Bank. “Everybody agreed it seemed like the right thing to be doing,” Lt. Mark Johnson said as he picked up the weekly food donation along with Lt. Chris Wehrung and firefighter Chris Volk. ... The sunny and warm weather this weekend couldn’t have provided a better environment for the 40th Annual Moscow Renaissance Fair in East City Park. “This is probably the most gorgeous Ren Fair I’ve ever been to. The weather’s perfect,” said Dianne French, the 2013 Ren Fair Queen, who spent the day alongside her husband, Bill, this year’s Ren Fair King. The two-day celebration of spring featured more than 100 craft booths manned by artisans from all over the region, a dozen nonprofit food booths and a full schedule of music and activities for people of all ages.