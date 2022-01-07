2021 One year ago
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive board released updated guidance and has shuffled seasons once again. The traditional fall sports season, which had been scheduled for March 15-May 2, can begin precompetition practices Feb. 1. That season — which includes cross country, football, slow-pitch softball, boys’ Class 1B and 2B soccer and girls’ soccer, as well as girls’ swimming and diving, volleyball, plus alternate seasons for golf and tennis — now is tentatively scheduled to run through the week of March 15-21, when the WIAA will conduct regional culminating events. ... A local nonprofit child care organization is hoping to build a new facility in Pullman that will make it easier for low-income families to access its services. The Community Child Care Center will use a nearly $63,000 grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to begin the early stages of potentially building a new facility next to the Riverview Apartments just south of Pullman Regional Hospital.
2017 Five years ago
Taxes, payroll, public records, preparation for city council, collections, cemetery plot sales and volunteerism — when it comes to Albion, Town Clerk and Treasurer Starr Cathey does it all. “I write grants, transcribe minutes — sometimes I read meters,” Cathey said. For the past seven years Cathey, 41, has manned Town Hall five days a week and has served as the face of Albion, but when the lights are flicked off and the doors are locked her work to better her community continues. In fact, if there’s a volunteer program in Albion, chances are Cathey has a hand in it. ... John Ficca has been buying land, developing it and renting those structures for about 15 years in Moscow. Ficca said he hopes his latest project under construction, an eight-unit apartment building on the corner of D and Jefferson streets, will be rented in august when college students return to school. Ficca, 74, owns Palouse Rentals and Construction with his wife, Linda. Ficca said he was an electrician since he was about 20 years old but started construction projects around 2000 after he sold his Moscow electrical business called University Cities Contracting, which he said he owned and operated for at least 25 years.
2012 10 years ago
First deemed the “Geezer Gang,” and now known as the “Codger Crew,” a group of seniors can be found doing volunteer construction work for Palouse Habitat for Humanity. Brent Bradberry, Codger Crew coordinator and the construction committee chair, said most Habitat work is done on Saturdays, since that’s when most volunteers are available. But a number of retired volunteers found themselves available much more often. “About three years ago I realized that a significant amount of our volunteers showing up regularly were older guys,” Bradberry said. “We don’t have to work a day job anymore, we’ve got some spare time, and we thought maybe we could come in the middle of the week.”