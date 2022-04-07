2021 One year ago
Rhonda Comstock of Moscow has been appointed to serve on the AARP Idaho Executive Council, according to a news release from AARP Idaho. Comstock is a retired registered nurse with more than 40 years of experience. In addition to her nursing career, Comstock has served as Moscow Chamber of Commerce president and on its board of directors and numerous other community and nonprofit boards. She is a member of the Idaho Medical Reserve Corp and is vice president and newsletter creator for the Latah County AARP chapter. ... In a year when the world conducted much of its business online and internet speeds have become a closely watched commodity, one local professional with insider knowledge of the internet industry is taking his business to space. After 32 years working on internet networks, University of Idaho Network Manager Brian Jemes abandoned his land-based service for his home to join the beta-test of Starlink, Elon Musk’s bid to beam satellite internet directly to American rooftops.
2017 Five years ago
More than 50 local children age 5 to 12 have kept busy schedules this past week playing games, doing service and science projects, reading, swimming and going on field trips as part of the YMCA of the Palouse Spring Break Day Camp Program in Pullman. During their final day, counselors and interns kept children busy with a string of relay races and games in the Sunnyside Elementary School gymnasium. ... Wind gusts of more than 40 mph whipped across the Palouse and kept local fire departments busy as they answered numerous calls relating to downed trees, downed power lines and trees taking down power lines with them. “We went to between 12 and 15 calls,” Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said. “Most of them were between 8:15 and 10:30 this morning.”
2012 10 years ago
It isn’t uncommon for Barry Cummings to get roused from bed in the middle of the night to respond to a dead elk, deer or moose on an Idaho roadway. But he’s happy to do it, because he knows there’s often good meat there that can be used to feed those in need. For years, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has been filling area food banks with wild game meat salvaged from state roadways and poached animals, but a new rule could limit roadkill reliance for the poor in Latah County. Idaho Rep. Dick Harwood, R-St. Maries, had tried for years to pass through the Legislature a law that would allow anyone who struck and killed a wild animal or happened to come across one to lay claim to its meat and fur. ... Nearly 60 teams and 640 people participated in the eighth annual Latah County Relay for Life at the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome.