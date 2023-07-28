2022 One year ago

As the Tour de France Femmes reached its midway point with the conclusion of Stage 4, Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers found the rarified air of a top-five finish. The 27-year-old finished fourth in the 78.2-mile ride across the Champagne region, ascending to 14th in the Tour’s cumulative standings in the process. “It was fun feeling like I was in control of the bike,” she told cyclingnews.com. ... An alternative water source option for the Palouse has gained favor among the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee. The committee has been discussing alternative water sources for years as a way to lessen the demand on the aquifer. Alta Science & Engineering Inc. was hired as a consultant to analyze the alternatives. A scoring criteria was developed based on cost, reliability and certainty of success, among other factors. The option that scored the highest requires building intake and water treatment plants on the South Fork of the Palouse River in Pullman and on Paradise Creek in Moscow. At these plants, the water would be treated before distribution.

