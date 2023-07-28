As the Tour de France Femmes reached its midway point with the conclusion of Stage 4, Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers found the rarified air of a top-five finish. The 27-year-old finished fourth in the 78.2-mile ride across the Champagne region, ascending to 14th in the Tour’s cumulative standings in the process. “It was fun feeling like I was in control of the bike,” she told cyclingnews.com. ... An alternative water source option for the Palouse has gained favor among the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee. The committee has been discussing alternative water sources for years as a way to lessen the demand on the aquifer. Alta Science & Engineering Inc. was hired as a consultant to analyze the alternatives. A scoring criteria was developed based on cost, reliability and certainty of success, among other factors. The option that scored the highest requires building intake and water treatment plants on the South Fork of the Palouse River in Pullman and on Paradise Creek in Moscow. At these plants, the water would be treated before distribution.
2018 Five years ago
Seven months ago, the Sojourners’ Alliance men’s residence was filled with gray and black wet soot after a fire significantly damaged the transitional housing facility. Now, fresh floors and furniture fill the house ready for residents to occupy the building on North Van Buren Street in Moscow. “I kind of wondered when I saw it that morning (in December), if that was it for us,” Carl Hunt told a group of about 20 people who gathered outside Sojourners’ new digs for a ribbon cutting and barbecue to officially reopen the facility. ... Billowing black smoke rises from a house. Three firefighters arrive on scene but are unable to enter unless they know someone is in need of a rescue. So, they watch the flames grow. According to the Washington Administrative Code, firefighters are not authorized to enter a burning building unless four or more firefighters are on scene. Under WAC, three firefighters can enter a burning building, but only for the purpose of a known rescue. Pullman Firefighters Local 1892 Union President Andrew Chiavaras said in Pullman, this scenario is not uncommon.
2013 10 years ago
More than 100 people took advantage of the well-shaded Palouse City Park to cool off, relax and get a taste of the local music scene at the Palouse Music Festival. Many people brought chairs or simply sat on the grass to watch seven sets performed by bands and musicians from around the region. “It’s a great laid-back environment,” said audience member and Moscow resident Jennifer Boie, as she sat under a tree with her friend Sarah Collins from Palouse. ... More than 400 people began their Saturday at the 2013 Colfax Concrete River Festival in clean clothes. By the end of the day, those same people were covered head to toe in a mess of yellow, blue and orange powder. It was all in good fun for the participants of Colfax’s inaugural Color Mob 5K Run. Participants ran through a course from near the Colfax High School football field, through downtown and into Colfax’s concrete river — a concrete channel meant to protect the town from floods.