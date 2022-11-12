The Pullman City Council approved one of the first steps in making its Downtown Master Plan ideas a reality. The Downtown Master Plan outlines opportunities to improve the design, accessibility and economic vitality of the downtown core. The City Council approved a contract with BDS Planning & Urban Design in 2019 to develop and create the plan in an effort to revitalize downtown Pullman. ... Bloom, a breakfast and lunch spot located in the heart of downtown Moscow, will close next month after its landlords at New Saint Andrews College decided not to renew a five-year lease for the space. The restaurant, which offers 30-ounce mimosas and brioche French toast made from scratch, has been housed in the historic Skattaboe Block building on Main Street’s Friendship Square since it first opened in January 2011.
Twenty-five years ago, Bill Thompson left behind his own private law practice, narrowly won the general election and was sworn in as Latah County prosecutor. Now, he says he can’t imagine doing anything else. Thompson was elected county prosecutor after the previous holder of the position, Craig Mosman, unexpectedly announced he would not run for a second term and would be quitting just two days after the 1992 election. ... Nancy Nelson’s second-grade classroom at Franklin Elementary School is filled to the brim with books and the remnants of reading. On one side sits the nonfiction books; on the other, “Magic Tree House” and graphic novels. Newly-ordered Scholastic novels await student reading groups in the back, and — across the ceiling — Nelson hangs pictures of novels she has read out loud to the class. Before a visitor ever walks in the room, she sees everything Nelson and her students are reading posted on a wall by the door.
Janet Fiske lived all around the world, but made Moscow her home more than 40 years ago, and cared for it much of her life. In death, she will return here for her final rest. Fiske died Tuesday at Vashon Community Care in Washington surrounded by family, just shy of her 100th birthday this week. Her remains will be brought back to Moscow this spring to join her husband, John’s, her son Fred said. “She loved Moscow a lot. Her adopted home, I’d say, yes, indeed,” he said. ... Nine hundred feet of new pavement surrounds the Sunnyside Elementary School playfields this year, expanding recreation opportunities for students. Last spring, the Sunnyside Parent Teacher Organization started raising money for a new walking path on the school’s playground. When students returned for the new school year the pathway went in. “The recreational opportunities the pathway lent itself to changed overnight,” said Dan Peterson, the physical education teacher.