Feral cat colonies are a growing problem in Whitman County, and the county’s Humane Society has established a committee dedicated to controlling feline populations through nonlethal means. Annie Lindsey, shelter director at the Whitman County Humane Society, said the new trap-neuter-release program is a response to colonies springing up in rural areas as well as Pullman. “It is getting bigger and it’s getting bigger faster,” she said of the feral cat problem.
Royce Grassl grew up in Uniontown, but the 23-year-old has plans for his future that are vastly different than most from the farming area he has always known. He dreams of one day opening his own bridal boutique in Spokane or Coeur d’Alene and designing his own wedding gowns. Grassl is in the process of completing his final semester at the University of Idaho, where he is studying apparel, textile and design. ... Video of a total eclipse from near space has only been taken once before, in Australia in 2012. It has never been done live. But, 55 teams from across the United States, nearly all consisting of college students, will launch balloons into the sky to track the eclipse and live stream it for the world to see. Near Space Engineering, a Moscow High School club that conducts high-altitude balloon launches, will be one of only a handful of high school teams participating in the nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Launch.
Nathan Vowels has Vandal pride, and the proof is in the painting. Earlier this month the commercial painter decided to show his support for the University of Idaho and its football coach Robb Akey by painting his home on Moser Street in Moscow in Vandal colors with UI memorabilia accents. “I brought my whole crew out here,” said Vowels, owner of Nathan’s Painting. “We had about seven out here and we just knocked it out. ... It was fun to do, and everybody liked it. It gets the whole pride thing working.” ... The first days of school bring a variety of people into Moscow but few of them juggle a family, law school and running for the state legislature. Casey Drews, a second year law school student at the University of Idaho, was shocked by a phone call a little more than a month ago from the chairman of the Idaho Democratic Party, who offered her the opportunity to run for office. Drews’ campaign manager, Tony Shallat, is also a law student at the UI. Drews was offered the position after former candidate Andrea Davidson withdrew from the race.