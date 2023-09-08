Curious onlookers stood on the sidewalk to watch an oversized truck haul a more than 300-foot-long wind turbine blade through Moscow. The blade’s journey began in Lewiston and entered downtown Moscow just before 10 p.m. It’s the first of more than 80 wind turbine blades that will take this route on the way to Jenner, Alberta, Canada, during the next two months. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the largest loads measure up to 325 feet long and 137,000 pounds. “In the Moscow area, the journey went mostly according to plan, if slower than expected,” ITD spokesperson Megan Jahns said in an email about the trip. ... FFA members proudly wore their blue jackets as they showed their steers during the market classes. Coming from many counties in eastern Washington and northern Idaho, participants displayed their rich agricultural background with honor. The Palouse Empire Fair is back in Colfax.
2018 Five years ago
Amid extended applause, members of the Hilinski family, several of them wearing No. 3 jerseys, gathered to raise the Cougar flag at Martin Stadium prior to kickoff for Washington State’s football game against San Jose State. Tyler Hilinski, who’d been projected to be WSU’s starting quarterback this season, committed suicide in January. This probably would have been his home debut as the starter. Choosing Hilinski’s parents, Kym and Mark Hilinski of Claremont, Calif., to perform the traditional flag-raising ceremony was one of several ways the school honored the quarterback’s memory in a 31-0 win. ... About 60 community members marched 3 miles Sunday afternoon through Moscow carrying a U.S. flag and the Flag of Honor bearing the names of every first responder and citizen killed during the Sept. 11 attack as part of the first-ever North Idaho 9/11 Moving Tribute. The event was hosted by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, Lewis-Clark State College, University of Idaho, Marines of the Palouse and Mission 43. The flag moving tribute began in Lewiston and picked up at the Moscow Elks Lodge in the afternoon. From there, community members carried the flags on foot — primarily using the Latah Trail — the remaining 3 miles to downtown Moscow.
2013 10 years ago
The Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center was full of happy dogs Sunday during the sixth annual Howling at Hamilton event in Moscow. The fundraising event, sponsored by the Humane Society of the Palouse, took place 1-6 p.m. and allowed at least 200 dogs the opportunity to socialize and play in a laid back and new environment. HSOP board of directors member Emily Spellman said more than 100 dogs came to the aquatic center in the first hour alone. ... Last week, rodeo man Matthew Lattin’s head was inches away from being stomped on by a bucking bronco at a rodeo in Ritzville, Wash. Lattin, 23, of Tri-Cities, had been on the horse for about six seconds before he was thrown up and over the horse’s head. “After I hit the ground and I look up and that bronc is still bucking towards me, it seemed like time slowed down,” Lattin said. Luckily, Lattin was able to roll out of the way, narrowly avoiding a life-threatening injury. One week later, he didn’t hesitate to get back on the horse in the ranch bronc riding event at the Palouse Empire Rodeo at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds.