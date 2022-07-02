2021 One year ago
Pullman Transit envisions having an entire fleet of fully electric buses, and this week the city made its first step toward that goal. Two 35-foot-long Gillig buses arrived in Pullman from the Gillig plant in California. Staff is now preparing to place an order for a third bus. Pullman Transit Director Wayne Thompson first got direction from the City Council to pursue electric buses in 2018. With the help of federal grant money paying for most of the $872,000 cost per bus, Pullman will begin sending out the new buses on routes starting in August. “We’re excited to see how they perform for us,” he said. ... Genesee High School graduate Bailey Leseman had played basketball her “whole life,” and knew she wanted to continue her career in the sport at the collegiate level. She had not settled on the place to do that until a campus visit sold her on Northwest College of Powell, Wyo. Leseman signed a letter of intent to join the women’s basketball program at the two-year community college before boarding her flight back home.
2017 Five years ago
Just two months shy of 50 years ago, Bud Bowers picked up the hair clippers, buzzing his way into what would quickly become a lifelong career. But after all that time, multiple shops and clipping the hair of everyone from lifelong Pullmanites to the presidents of Washington State University, the 74-year-old barber hung up his shears Wednesday for the last time at his shop, Hair Force One. Both Bowers and his wife, Sandy, said they could feel it was time for his retirement.
2012 10 years ago
Having worked in fireworks stands since they were young, Moscow sisters Danielle and Anna Breed understand why the explosives are a key component to an exciting Fourth of July. For older generations, fireworks are about nostalgia, Danielle Breed said while working in the TNT Fireworks stand outside of Walmart. Danielle, 27, and Anna, 20, are the fourth generation in their family to sell fireworks. ... With close to 6,000 square feet of vertical surface, those who climb on University of Idaho’s Recreational Climbing Wall could consider it to be a grownup’s jungle gym. As assistant director of UI Outdoor Programs, Trevor Fulton gets access to that jungle gym daily. He has been an avid climber and instructor since 2005 and has dedicated his time to spreading the climbing experience throughout the community. His focus is simple: To teach anyone willing to learn.