Nearly 50 people took part in what was billed as a gun safety rally at Brackenbury Square in Lewiston. A handful of pro-gun-rights counter protesters also turned out. Emotions were evident and tensions flared at one point during the afternoon gathering downtown, but order was quickly restored. March for Our Lives is a national organization that held vigils at more than 300 locations around the country in the wake of several mass shootings over the past several weeks. The group advocates for safer gun policies and honors the lives of those lost in shootings. ... As you read this, Tayler Parsons might be in Burlington, N.C., Johnson City, Tenn., or Pulaski, Va. Or, most likely, he’s somewhere on the road in between. Things move quickly in the Appalachian League, for which Parsons will umpire 58 baseball games in 66 days through the first week of August. Parsons was the subject of a Daily News Slice of Life feature story in February, 2022. Reached in a hotel room in Kingsport, Tenn., Parsons provided an update on his first big break in his quest to become a Major League Baseball umpire.
2018 Five years ago
As her disease worsened, Kristin Prieur's mother, who suffers from dementia, spent her days socializing at Circles of Caring, an adult day health program in Pullman. "She'd come home and get off the bus, and I would always ask her how her day was," Prieur said. "Finally, one day she looked at me and she said, 'Oh, I can't remember. All I know is that they made me feel really good, and I'm happy.' That was enough for me." Originally a pilot program meant to address a gap in services for people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, Circles of Caring has grown to provide health services for adults with a range of chronic illnesses. ... Construction of Pullman Regional Hospital's 10,000-square-foot addition, expected to double capacity for same-day procedures by summer 2019, has begun. City officials broke ground on the project as a handful of community members looked on. Once complete, the addition to the hospital will add 10 rooms to the existing 12 reserved for same-day services. "We need to meet the demand that we've had in terms of increasing outpatient care," PRH spokeswoman Megan Guido said.
2013 10 years ago
Maroon roll carts for Pullman's new single-stream recycling program are being delivered to residents, and many apparently can't wait until July to get started. About half of the 4,200 residential customers now have the roll- arts, said Dalton Hansen, who works on distributing them for Pullman Disposal. But many people are jumping the gun, wanting to use the carts prematurely, said Devon Felsted, president of Pullman Disposal. "We've been telling everyone, 'In June, you get the cart. In July, you use the cart,' " Felsted said. "My guys told me that 90 percent of the people put them out this week anyway." ... After conducting a six-month experiment, Washington State University graduate student Lindsay Ellsworth discovered interaction with shelter dogs can improve the moods of teenagers in a drug and alcohol treatment program. Ellsworth, 31, began the experiment in May 2012 as part of the first phase of research for her doctoral dissertation. Ellsworth brought four dogs from the Spokane Humane Society to meet with eight teenage boys at Excelsior Youth Center in Spokane during their daily recreational time.