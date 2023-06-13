2022 One year ago

Nearly 50 people took part in what was billed as a gun safety rally at Brackenbury Square in Lewiston. A handful of pro-gun-rights counter protesters also turned out. Emotions were evident and tensions flared at one point during the afternoon gathering downtown, but order was quickly restored. March for Our Lives is a national organization that held vigils at more than 300 locations around the country in the wake of several mass shootings over the past several weeks. The group advocates for safer gun policies and honors the lives of those lost in shootings. ... As you read this, Tayler Parsons might be in Burlington, N.C., Johnson City, Tenn., or Pulaski, Va. Or, most likely, he’s somewhere on the road in between. Things move quickly in the Appalachian League, for which Parsons will umpire 58 baseball games in 66 days through the first week of August. Parsons was the subject of a Daily News Slice of Life feature story in February, 2022. Reached in a hotel room in Kingsport, Tenn., Parsons provided an update on his first big break in his quest to become a Major League Baseball umpire.

2018 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you