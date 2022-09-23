An organizer behind the University of Idaho’s Women in Engineering Day said girls in high school often think they are incapable of achieving a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Alyssa Hansten, a UI student studying biological engineering, said the UI event was meant to break down that wall of self-doubt. “This event sort of reignites that fire in women that, yes, you can be successful in a STEM career and here’s the help to make it happen,” she said. ... Aspen, it appears, is home. Moscow’s Jim Mital posted to his Facebook page that Aspen, an American Eskimo that ran away in late August and had eluded capture since, has been found and is back at the Mital home at the base of Moscow Mountain. “My little girl is home!!!!” Mital posted to his Facebook page with two pictures of Aspen in a crate.
The entryway of Sanctuary Yoga was crowded with people on a waitlist for the third annual Cats on the Mat event. Regulars and newcomers were giddy about being joined by kittens from the Whitman County Humane Society for a relaxing yoga session led by Andrea Perkins. Perkins said she first saw the idea on social media three years ago and didn’t see the harm in reaching out to the humane society. Together, they decided to give it a try. ... The dining room of the Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation center was packed full of people who came to honor father and son veterans, Kent and Andy Dunnam, as they were awarded Quilts of Valor for their service in the military. After they were awarded their quilts, Andy, 54, addressed his family and friends who had come from Troy to celebrate the occasion with them. He said what makes their story so unique is that he and his father flew the exact same planes, 20 years apart.
Each year, a medical education program for the region’s more rural areas recognizes outstanding teachers. This year that award came to Pullman. Specifically, it came to Dr. Stephanie Fosback, who won the Richard M. Tucker Excellence in Teaching Award for her work the past two years instructing medical students at Palouse Medical. ... Three Eagle Scout projects are coming to fruition in the backyard of McDonald Elementary School in Moscow, allowing young students to take their learning outdoors. “Creating that outdoor learning center is really the purpose,” said Debbie Bell, a second-grade teacher at McDonald. “All grade levels and cross curriculum you can find something to do outside.” An outdoor classroom, raised planting beds and soon-to-be greenhouses are new additions to the elementary school thanks to the efforts of three teenage boys.