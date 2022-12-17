2021 One year ago

Ever wonder how Santa spends his time in the offseason? The answer is, pretty much the same way any other fisherman in north central Idaho might while away a clear winter day: Floating down the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River in a drift boat and bringing joy to the locals. At least that’s how Mike Tetwiler, husband, father, Orofino High School teacher and seasonal Jolly Old Elf sees it. Starting shortly after Thanksgiving, Tetwiler, 55, picks a few clear days to don his Santa suit and float down the river to wave at motorists passing by. ... Bill Lambert knew back when he was first campaigning to be Moscow’s mayor that he would not seek reelection after his second term. He believes in the value of term limits, and thinks the country is better off when politicians — including those in Congress — do not overstay their welcome. “I don’t think those people really know what in the world’s even going on in the rest of the United States, and in some respects I don’t even think they care,” he said about longtime U.S. senators and representatives.

