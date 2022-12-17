Ever wonder how Santa spends his time in the offseason? The answer is, pretty much the same way any other fisherman in north central Idaho might while away a clear winter day: Floating down the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River in a drift boat and bringing joy to the locals. At least that’s how Mike Tetwiler, husband, father, Orofino High School teacher and seasonal Jolly Old Elf sees it. Starting shortly after Thanksgiving, Tetwiler, 55, picks a few clear days to don his Santa suit and float down the river to wave at motorists passing by. ... Bill Lambert knew back when he was first campaigning to be Moscow’s mayor that he would not seek reelection after his second term. He believes in the value of term limits, and thinks the country is better off when politicians — including those in Congress — do not overstay their welcome. “I don’t think those people really know what in the world’s even going on in the rest of the United States, and in some respects I don’t even think they care,” he said about longtime U.S. senators and representatives.
For many people, the sounds of Christmas are jingling sleigh bells and a crackling fireplace. For Moscow resident Ned Bowman, Christmas sounds more like the crash of bowling pins at the end of an alley. Bowman dressed in a red sweater and Santa hat at Zeppoz in Pullman as he emceed his annual Youth Christmas Party in the bowling section of the casino and restaurant. For the past five years, Bowman and his wife have offered the free event, sponsored by Zeppoz and Motley-Motley Inc., to children and their families. ... When Kristin LeVier began college, she had a major decision to make. Science or art? “I always wanted to be both an artist and a scientist,” LeVier said. “But you have to decide one way or another what you’re going to do.” LeVier said her practical side won out, and she went on to become a molecular biology researcher. In 2005, LeVier’s husband got a job as a professor at the University of Idaho. Their cross-country move was what spurred LeVier to transform her hobby — woodworking — into a career in studio art.
After more than 18 months of concerned conversations about low-income student nutrition, the University of Idaho will open a food pantry next month. More than 650 pounds of food donations from university food drives are sitting on the shelves of the new pantry located on the first floor of the Student Union Building. “This is a hugely important and necessary service that every college and university should be providing,” said Bruce Mann, coordinator for the Center for Volunteerism and Social Action. ... Conversations and the aroma of homemade holiday food filled the Great Room of the 1912 Center during the fourth annual community holiday dinner. The event, founded and organized by Moscow High School senior Molly Jennings, provided a free traditional holiday meal to more than 100 people. “It does provide a lot of people with a big Christmas, or holiday dinner that they may not otherwise be able to have around that time of the year,” Jennings said.