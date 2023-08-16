There is something for everyone at the National Lentil Festival — a community parade, vendors of all kinds, live music and the traditional famous bowl of lentil chili. Every year, the National Lentil Festival returns to Pullman to celebrate local lentil production, and organizers make a total of about 350 gallons of chili to give to attendees. After doing different events last year to make adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Pedal Pullman, the festival is returning to its prepandemic glory. The parade will also return this year. “We are looking forward to people coming out and celebrating what makes Pullman unique,” said Britnee Christen, director of the National Lentil Festival. ... Whitman County employees and services will begin moving back into the newly renovated county courthouse building over the next several weeks, after a year of remote living. The courthouse was closed to the public a year ago so contractors could have room to complete a series of renovations and upgrades. The $9.7 million project included replacing the HVAC system, replacing and upgrading the courthouse elevator so it’s ADA compliant, removing asbestos from the ceilings, replacing lights and windows, replacing aged electrical cabling and adding metal paneling to the outside of the county jail.
2018 Five years ago
The University of Idaho campus seemed to wake up from a summertime slumber as incoming freshman students and their parents packed suitcases, bags and totes into their new on-campus homes on UI's official move-in day. Some families looked organized, while others anxiously searched for someone in a bright yellow UI Housing T-shirt to point them in the right direction.
2013 10 years ago
Lila Smith has cultivated many memories from Troy, and even more wheat, peas, lentils, barley and hay from her farm on Burnt Ridge Road. Moving here from the Seattle area when she was 5 years old, the 76-year-old mother of three has worked hard in Latah County and can’t imagine moving back west. “I’d go over for a visit; two days later I’m busting to get home,” she said. “All that traffic.” The population in Troy was larger when Lila Smith, formerly Lila Peterson, moved there with her parents from a housing project in Kirkland, Wash. She can remembers getting food at the Red and White grocery store growing up. ... In Pullman, the power lines are isolating outages automatically. Customers are using cellphones to turn on their air conditioners. Avista Utilities is adjusting thermostats in some homes remotely when needed. Avista is about three-and-a-half years into a five-year, $38 million demonstration project designed to test how to increase reliability, optimize energy use and improve the ability of customers to understand and control their energy consumption through the use of advanced, "smart" technology.