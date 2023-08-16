2022 One year ago

There is something for everyone at the National Lentil Festival — a community parade, vendors of all kinds, live music and the traditional famous bowl of lentil chili. Every year, the National Lentil Festival returns to Pullman to celebrate local lentil production, and organizers make a total of about 350 gallons of chili to give to attendees. After doing different events last year to make adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Pedal Pullman, the festival is returning to its prepandemic glory. The parade will also return this year. “We are looking forward to people coming out and celebrating what makes Pullman unique,” said Britnee Christen, director of the National Lentil Festival. ... Whitman County employees and services will begin moving back into the newly renovated county courthouse building over the next several weeks, after a year of remote living. The courthouse was closed to the public a year ago so contractors could have room to complete a series of renovations and upgrades. The $9.7 million project included replacing the HVAC system, replacing and upgrading the courthouse elevator so it’s ADA compliant, removing asbestos from the ceilings, replacing lights and windows, replacing aged electrical cabling and adding metal paneling to the outside of the county jail.

2018 Five years ago

