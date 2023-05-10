2022 One year ago

More than 1,600 student workers at Washington State University are pushing for a new labor contract with better working conditions. The Coalition of Academic Student Employees at the university, also known as WSU-CASE, officially filed a petition with the Public Employment Relations Commission to form a union. Student employees gathered across several of WSU’s campuses to deliver statements to university administrators and celebrate their progress. ... The average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Idaho hit an all-time high, according to AAA Idaho. The statewide average was $4.48 per gallon, which is about 4 cents more than a week ago and 7 cents more than a month ago, according to a news release from AAA. This average is the highest in Idaho history since AAA started keeping records in the 1970s. And it doesn’t appear the upward trend will end in the near future.

2018 Five years ago

