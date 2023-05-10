More than 1,600 student workers at Washington State University are pushing for a new labor contract with better working conditions. The Coalition of Academic Student Employees at the university, also known as WSU-CASE, officially filed a petition with the Public Employment Relations Commission to form a union. Student employees gathered across several of WSU’s campuses to deliver statements to university administrators and celebrate their progress. ... The average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Idaho hit an all-time high, according to AAA Idaho. The statewide average was $4.48 per gallon, which is about 4 cents more than a week ago and 7 cents more than a month ago, according to a news release from AAA. This average is the highest in Idaho history since AAA started keeping records in the 1970s. And it doesn’t appear the upward trend will end in the near future.
2018 Five years ago
Ralph Bowman, a constant presence in Pullman High School athletics for decades, is still lending his support to the programs he loved nearly a year after his death at the age of 75. “Unbeknownst to us, Ralph identified us as one of the benefactors of his estate and identified $10,000 to be donated to Pullman High School athletics,” PHS Director of Operations Joe Thornton said. “It’s an absolutely wonderful gift and very meaningful.” While baseball may have been Bowman’s greatest passion, Thornton said Bowman was a volunteer scorekeeper for numerous teams in the athletics department since the 1960s. ... Students at the University of Idaho are calling on UI administrators to take another step toward carbon-neutrality by mandating the use of a biodiesel blend in all campus diesel vehicles. The Associated Students of the University of Idaho Senate passed a resolution last week calling on UI President Chuck Staben to initiate the mandate, and university administrators to take “measurable action” toward a carbon-neutral campus by the end of the 2018-19 school year, Director of Student Involvement Shawn O’Neal said.
2013 10 years ago
Not every son gets a chance to attend his father’s alma-mater, let alone take a crack at a school record belonging to his family. When Moscow’s Nolan Johnson starts his collegiate baseball career next fall, he’ll have a shot at doing both. Johnson has been a standout on the diamond for the Bears the past few years, and this year his hard work paid off as he was offered a spot on the Treasure Valley Community College baseball team in Ontario, Ore. Although he garnered interest from several schools, Johnson said the decision to play for the Chuckars was a no-brainer. ... For the sophomore students in Tom Garfield’s Modern United States History class at Logos School, studying World War II this semester has gotten more personal. Just as they finished their WWII unit in class, Garfield gave his students about 20 envelopes from 1943 and 1944 that were sent to U.S. Army Air Corps airmen before being returned to their senders. Garfield borrowed the envelopes that no longer contain letters from University of Idaho microbiology professor Sam Minnich, a fellow history buff. Garfield gave his students one week to try to find out what happened to the airmen to whom the envelopes were addressed.