2020 One year ago today
WSU has walked back an addendum to its housing and dining contracts sent to students late last month stating student residents would not be refunded if they’re asked to move out early because of COVID-19. Following public outcry, including an online petition that gathered more than 5,000 signatures, WSU has retreated from this position. The amended addendum now states WSU will implement a refund or credit policy “If a public health order requires the University to vacate residence halls due to COVID-19.” … The detour around the rockslide on U.S. Highway 95 that will be closed today following the discovery of “significant movement on the slope,” the Idaho Transportation Department announced. The highway closed since when the slide occurred 6 miles south of Riggins. Repairs on Old Pollock Road were completed and that county road will serve as a detour for both passenger and commercial traffic.“This is a one-lane gravel road that is nearly four miles long,” Hopkins said. “Even with this open, getting through the area could take up to three hours.”
2016 Five years ago today
Even though the Dallas shootings, which left five police officers dead, seven officers and two civilians wounded, happened almost 2,000 miles away, the shock and heartbreak resonated with local law enforcement. It was the deadliest single incident for U.S. law enforcement since Sept. 11, 2001. Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said a kinship exists among law enforcement officers across the nation, and in the wake of the shootings he feels a mix of different emotions, with shock being among them. … Crime was down significantly in 2015 throughout Moscow and Latah County, even with a triple-murder on the books, according to the Idaho State Police’s recently released annual agency crime report. The report, which documents criminal offenses reported and cleared, along with arrests of juveniles and adults in 2015, showed a 24.9 percent decrease in all reported crimes and a 40 percent decrease in arrests from 2014 in Moscow. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reported a 7.7 percent decrease in crimes and a decrease in arrests of less than 1 percent.
2011 10 years ago today
Washington State University recorded the lowest total water usage rates in 2010 since 1960, a trend one WSU official said is due to more conscientious practices and updated water facilities and equipment. In 2010, WSU pumped 459 million gallons of water on the Pullman campus, about 20 million gallons less than 2009. The university’s 2010 water usage also represented nearly a 282 million gallon consumption decrease from WSU’s all-time peak water consumption level of more than 741 million gallons in 1984. … Megan Poler’s small hands gripped a chunk of boulder sticking out of a rock wall at the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center in Moscow. Poler and 13 other children in the Moscow School District’s Adventure Club summer program spent part of the day climbing at the UI facility. Physical activity is a huge component of Adventure Club, which is similar to a summer camp program, said director David Garnett. Activity-filled programs like Adventure Club are just one way families can combat a rise in obesity among children in the United States.