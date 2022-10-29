Idaho growers got the green light to begin cultivating hemp following the approval of the Idaho State Hemp Plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to a news release from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, hemp producers and handlers will now be licensed under Idaho Code and the 2018 Farm Bill. .... In summer 2019, a homeowner’s worst nightmare occurred on South Howard Street in Moscow. A 1920 Queen Anne style residence collapsed as it was undergoing construction of a new basement. No one was injured, but the home was a total loss. Homeowners Joel and Grace Penney chose to rebuild in the same location. On Thursday, the Moscow Historic Preservation Commission recognized the Penneys and their home during the 2021 Orchid Awards at the 1912 Center.
New ballot tabulation equipment should provide improved efficiency for the Latah County Election Department and voters when ballots are cast for local elections. Latah County Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg said DS200 optical scan tabulators will replace the county’s old M650 central tabulator. With the DS200, voters can fill out their ballots and place them in the tabulator, Westberg said. ... Staring out at Kamiak Butte from Washington State University’s campus about 20 years ago, Pullman native Paul Henning, just like so many other college students, wondered what direction his life was going. He couldn’t have imagined that he would soon be living in Los Angeles, working in the film scoring business, nor that nearly 20 years later, he would be part of the team working on the newest “Star Wars” films. “I remember being in those seats and having no idea what to do,” Henning said of his time at WSU.
A project that spanned state borders, continents and multiple generations will soon come to fruition for Steve Hanna with the publication of his book, “A Home Called Your Own: A Journey Across Six Generations.” Hanna, who graduated with honors from the University of Idaho in 2011 with degrees in English and Spanish, has been working on the book since the summer of 2010 after studying abroad. Though he hadn’t set out to find his relatives in the Czech Republic, that’s what he ended up doing, and it became the subject of his story. The book centers around a “pact” made by his ancestors 125 years ago in Bohemia. ... As a member of an online community that works together to create quilts, Michele Beckmann of Colfax has found a way to combine social media with her love for the centuries-old craft. “It’s creative — a different kind of outlet, whereas some people may do physical activities,” she said. “It’s kind of like watching all the pieces of fabric come to life.” Beckmann learned to quilt in 1999 at the former Becky’s Fabrics store in Colfax and is currently a member of the Quilting and Needlework message board at HGTV.com. The forum enables quilters from all over the world to gather and share ideas, advice, photos and more.