2021 One year ago
Moscow High School junior Nicole Xiao placed first in one of Idaho’s three regional science fairs and has qualified for an international competition in May. Xiao won the Best in Fair award at the Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair. She has qualified for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May. Xiao’s project looked at ways to reduce upward leaf-curling, or “leaf hypnosty,” in tomato plants through genetic and molecular engineering techniques. ... Athletic trainers stepped in to fill a variety of health care roles as the pandemic stretched on, and instructors and students with the University of Idaho’s athletic training program say in many ways, their work is only just beginning. UI assistant professor Matthew Smitley, who also is the director of the university’s master’s degree program in athletic training, said as the pandemic played out, athletic trainers around the country were tapped to help screen and test for prospective COVID-19 patients and, in some cases, even aided in placing those in critical condition on ventilators.
2017 Five years ago
The Washington State University/Whitman County Relay for Life fundraiser kicked off with hundreds of people cheering on a group of cancer survivors who walked the perimeter of Grimes Way Playfield on the WSU campus in Pullman. Sandi Glorfield, 70, who was one of cancer survivors honored in the first lap around the field, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer twice — once in 1994 and again in 2014. Cheyenne Wong, event leader for Relay for Life, said the plan was to have at least one person walking or running around the playfield constantly for the 12-hour event. ... Law enforcement and emergency medical agencies swarmed Genesee School on Saturday morning after receiving “reports” of an active shooter. Fortunately, it was a planned drill. Following the initial faux assault, two classrooms were locked down and tactical teams from the Lewiston and Moscow police departments and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office began attempting to locate the “shooter” and evacuating the students from the building.
2012 10 years ago
The crowd at Pullman’s Sunnyside Park included a few more four-legged friends than usual, when dozens of people and their pooches congregated near the public picnic shelter for the first-ever Doggy Egg Hunt. More than 300 plastic eggs dotted the park lawn, filled with treats and prizes for the furry competitors. But the hunt couldn’t begin before the doggy fashion parade — a handful of participants had dressed their pets in bonnets, bunny suits and other costumes and were ready to show off for the crowd. ... Out of every 100 students attending Idaho public schools, 91 graduate from high school. But Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna said that is not the statistic on which he has focused in recent years. In today’s world, Luna said, people need more than a high school education to be successful. They also must be competitive on an international level, which is why Luna also compared the scores of Idaho students to those of students around the world. Luna said he and Idaho Gov. C. L. “Butch” Otter chose to put forward the comprehensive educational reform package Students Come First, which the Idaho Legislature approved in 2011.