2021 One year ago
Adventure Club, the Moscow School District’s after-school and summer activities program, has been slowly rebuilding attendance this spring and organizers say they have 49 days worth of activities and events planned for the summer. Program Director David Pierce-Garnett said it’s exciting to have the summer program return after it was canceled last year with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Swimming, lounging and sunburns will once again be allowed this summer at Moscow’s Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center after the city facility remained mostly closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Moscow City Council approved reopening the aquatics center June 11 for the regularly scheduled nine-week pool season with coronavirus safety protocols in place. The facility will close Sept. 12. “I feel very confident in this option,” Moscow Recreation Supervisor Greg Morrison said.
2017 Five years ago
The Idaho women’s soccer team won the 2016 Big Sky Conference regular season title, but couldn’t host the conference tournament at Guy Wicks Field because of poor turf conditions. Instead, the tournament was held in Cheney at Eastern Washington University — UI’s closest league nemesis. So it was likely music to the team’s ears when Idaho recently announced that next season, the women’s soccer team will become the only Division I program to play exclusively indoors. ... Aaron Heath’s life changed Sept. 29 at a Spokane doctor’s office. The 38-year-old Deary man was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, commonly known as ALS. Jen Heath, Aaron’s wife and a kindergarten teacher in Bovill, said she first started hearing her husband’s slurred speech in February 2016. Aaron’s family is hosting a benefit dinner and auction. Megan Funke, Jen’s sister-in-law who is helping to organize the benefit, said the family’s goal was to attract 200 to 300 people to the event but 550 people had bought tickets as of a couple of weeks ago.
2012 10 years ago
Washington State University is opening up its Intensive American Language Center to high school students in Okinawa, Japan. They will soon receive English instruction via teleconference to prepare them for possible eventual attendance at WSU. WSU President Elson Floyd signed a memorandum of understanding with officials from the Ryukyu America Historical Society and the city of Kitanakagusuku. ... Matthew Miller is proof that hard work pays off, no matter how young one might be. The 11-year-old fifth-grader at Russell Elementary School in Moscow triumphed over nearly 100 other Idaho students at the state’s National Geographic Bee qualifier. He’s now preparing to represent the entire state at the National Geographic Bee championship. Miller said he was surprised to win the state contest because in addition to students in the fourth and fifth grades, he competed against sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders on an equal playing field.