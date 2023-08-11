2022 One year ago

The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport staged a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new terminal. The new 42,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. It will be nearly five times larger than the current 8,700-square-foot terminal and have a parking lot three times bigger than the existing one, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson said. Johnson, the chairperson of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Board, thanked the partners and stakeholders involved in making the project a reality. ... Sometimes, people truly get to live out their childhood dreams, and for longtime Pullman resident Karly Gomez, it was worth the wait. Monarch Boutique, a store full of thrifted trinkets and treasures, is almost ready to open its doors to the community. Gomez, owner of the Pullman boutique, has been hard at work renovating and remodeling her venue. She said she is most excited to see the expression on patron’s faces when they enter her shop and the reactions from people in the community.

2018 Five years ago

