The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport staged a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new terminal. The new 42,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. It will be nearly five times larger than the current 8,700-square-foot terminal and have a parking lot three times bigger than the existing one, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson said. Johnson, the chairperson of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Board, thanked the partners and stakeholders involved in making the project a reality. ... Sometimes, people truly get to live out their childhood dreams, and for longtime Pullman resident Karly Gomez, it was worth the wait. Monarch Boutique, a store full of thrifted trinkets and treasures, is almost ready to open its doors to the community. Gomez, owner of the Pullman boutique, has been hard at work renovating and remodeling her venue. She said she is most excited to see the expression on patron’s faces when they enter her shop and the reactions from people in the community.
2018 Five years ago
With the installation of steps, railings and several other improvements this spring and summer, Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve is designed to be more accessible than ever, More improvements to the popular recreation area north of Moscow could get underway this fall. Palouse Land Trust Executive Director Lovina Englund said doubling or potentially tripling Idler’s Rest’s parking lot capacity and installing a vault toilet at the nature preserve are on tap. ... In the nearly seven months since Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski killed himself Jan. 16, local schools, hotels and businesses too numerous to count have come out in support of Hilinksi’s Hope, a foundation created by the Hilinski family that aims to promote suicide prevention and intervention education in colleges nationwide. Hilinski’s mother, Kym, said the family knew they wanted to start the foundation right away. “We knew that at some point we were going to have to move on from the ‘why’ — you know, why Tyler took his own life — to how we honor Tyler and how we help others in Tyler’s name,” Kym said.
2013 10 years ago
The Pony Club Grounds just outside of Deary was a vision of community this weekend as more than 60 horse enthusiasts gathered for the 16th annual George B. Hatley Memorial Trail Ride and Dutch Oven Cook-Off. The event was hosted by the Appaloosa Museum in Moscow and attracted people from all over the country, including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Minnesota and Iowa. One young woman from Ireland also attended. ... Just 30 minutes before Washington State University freshman Gabby Thompkins moved into her room at the new Northside Residence Hall, she and her mother were crying in an Arby’s restaurant over their impending separation. “I was crying over curly fries,” said Lynette Anderson, Thompkins’ mother. “When I see my mom cry, I cry,” Thompkins said. Thompkins, from Spanaway, just south of Tacoma, is the youngest of Anderson’s three children and the first to go to college. She will double major in criminal justice and forensic psychology in hope of someday working for the FBI.