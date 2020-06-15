2019 One year ago today
St. Maries High School woodshop students helped rebuild a historic trail sign for the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. The Old Montana Trail interpretive sign is located at Conrad Crossing along Forest Highway 50 in the St. Joe Ranger District. … The longest coaching tenure in the history of University of Idaho men’s basketball came to an end Friday, when the school announced the firing of 11-year coach Don Verlin, three weeks after placing him on administrative leave amid three potential NCAA violations.
2015 Five years ago today
About 30 people of all ages participated in the fifth Palouse River Duathlon. The competition began in front of Palouse City Park and contestants ran two miles, bicycled 10 miles, then ran two more miles. … Three University of Idaho fraternities were vandalized with red paint. Members of the houses reported finding the vandalism over the weekend.
2010 Ten years ago today
Plans are in the works to turn the vacant lot where the former Karl Tyler Motors Chevrolet dealership once stood on Pullman Road into a four-tenant strip mall development. … The University of Idaho and Washington State University are struggling with a backlog of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance. The UI has more than $200 million in deferred maintenance and WSU has racked up more than $400 million.