2020 One year ago today
A proposed Moscow underpass project earned the highest score among 72 pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure projects in Idaho, all but guaranteeing the city will receive the nearly $500,000 Transportation Alternatives Program grant it requested for the roughly $1 million project. The pedestrian underpass would be constructed at South Main Street/U.S. Highway 95 between Sweet Avenue and the south couplet (near the Identity apartment complex) to improve the flow and safety of pedestrians using Paradise Path. … A petition to change the name of Pullman’s Jefferson Elementary School, started by a former student, has gained more than 480 signatures toward its goal of 500. Ben Emerson, who started the petition, said he attended Jefferson in the 1990s, graduated Pullman High School in 2005 and holds degrees in education and history from Washington State University. He said he also has a 4-year-old in the district. Emerson said despite the contributions Thomas Jefferson made in the formative days of the United States, the fact that the man owned slaves and raped those slaves should disqualify him from being memorialized as the namesake of a public school.
2016 Five years ago today
A man responsible for shooting out the windows of 36 vehicles and 15 businesses in Moscow and causing more than $36,000 worth of damage with a BB gun is headed to prison for violating the terms of his probation. The man pleaded guilty to the crimes last summer and avoided prison time when Latah County 2nd District Court Judge John Stegner withheld judgment and sentenced Walters to five years probation and 30 days in jail, with 19 days credit for time served. … The Latah County Social Services Department requested additional funding in its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year to help with housing and utility costs during the temporary closure of Sojourners’ Alliance. The department, which handles the county’s indigent needs by providing money for medical, hospital, mental health, burials, housing and utility services, made the request during a budget presentation to the Latah County Commissioners.
2011 10 years ago today
Nine enterprising high school students from across the state are staying at the University of Idaho in Moscow this week for what’s been dubbed “journalism boot camp.” They’re attending the Multicultural High School Journalism Workshop hosted by the UI’s School of Journalism and Mass Media. In addition to the nine students attending the workshop, three Idaho high school teachers are learning strategies for teaching journalism to students from multicultural backgrounds. … The Pullman School Board voted unanimously to make up a 1.9 percent funding gap for school employee salaries for the 2011-12 fiscal year with funding from its general reserve. That agreement does not pertain to school and district administrators, who will collectively absorb a 3 percent cut to salaries for next year. School board members were hesitant to use the reserve to make up for the 1.9-percent decrease for the school’s allocation schedule because they said they feared they were sending the wrong message to the Washington Legislature by making up the funding with “rainy day funds.”