When Idaho coach Jason Eck and Washington State coach Jake Dickert shared the sidelines as assistants at Minnesota State and South Dakota State, respectively, each knew someday they wanted to lead their own football teams. Coincidentally, the two friends will make their Palouse head coaching debuts against each other at Gesa Field. Eck is beginning his first year leading the Vandals and Dickert took over midway through last season as an interim coach at WSU, so the Battle of the Palouse will be his first game in Pullman as head coach.
2018 Five years ago
With the final days of the camping season on the horizon, the recent reopening of the Little Boulder Campground, located about 30 miles east of Moscow, saw a modest influx of campers for the Labor Day weekend. Camp Host Doug Jacobs said the park had been closed from mid-July through Aug. 27, and the holiday weekend was a little more sparse than he expected. “We were closed for six weeks but that usually doesn’t slow campers down if they’re wanting to go camping,” Jacobs said. “The people who want to be here are here but I’m surprised, this is usually our full weekend and we’re not full.” ... Much of the Washington State University campus was quiet, with the exception of a large gathering of students and community members in the school’s Compton Union Building where they watched their beloved Cougars open the 2018 football season on the road at the University of Wyoming with a 41-19 win.
2013 10 years ago
Washington State University recently approved the awarding of a posthumous Ph.D. in economics for summer 2013 to graduate student Tesfaye Deboch, university officials said. Ron Mittelhammer, interim dean of the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences and professor in the School of Economic Sciences, sent an email to SES faculty stating the degree will be officially conferred during the upcoming fall graduation ceremony. “While the circumstances under which we award this degree are very unfortunate, we feel that this is a fitting and appropriate recognition of Tesfaye’s stellar efforts and accomplishments in his Ph.D. program at Washington State University,” Mittelhammer said in the email. ... Colfax football coach Mike Morgan has been around the game for a long time — and the challenges of the coming season may be the toughest he has ever faced on the field. Morgan, who has won more than 74 percent of his games during an illustrious 17-year career, is hoping to top last year’s 5-3 record with an extremely young roster, as only four seniors are expected to play this year, leaving a group of mostly sophomores and juniors to fill in the blanks. “The learning curve just takes a while for these young guys to pick up on the stuff that we’re doing,” Morgan said.