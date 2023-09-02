2022 One year ago

When Idaho coach Jason Eck and Washington State coach Jake Dickert shared the sidelines as assistants at Minnesota State and South Dakota State, respectively, each knew someday they wanted to lead their own football teams. Coincidentally, the two friends will make their Palouse head coaching debuts against each other at Gesa Field. Eck is beginning his first year leading the Vandals and Dickert took over midway through last season as an interim coach at WSU, so the Battle of the Palouse will be his first game in Pullman as head coach.

2018 Five years ago

