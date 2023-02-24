Paradise Creek Regional High School in Moscow has partnered with an instructor of Japanese at the University of Idaho to provide students with a unique cultural experience for the next several weeks. Azusa Tojo was contacted by the school a few months ago and has since been volunteering her time twice a week to work with students interested in learning more about the culture, language and culinary arts in Japan. “We’re doing very basic stuff, but at the same time I’ve tried to incorporate some cultural aspects into each lesson,” Tojo said. “It’s been a great experience so far.” ... As the world watches the Russian attacks against Ukraine, professors at Washington State University and the University of Idaho gave presentations Wednesday putting the conflict into context and explaining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations. Russia’s actions in Ukraine should not come as a surprise to anyone who has followed Putin’s career, Washington State University political science professor Tom Preston said during a presentation for the WSU Foley Institute.
Dorman Olson has lived in Deary the majority of his life, can be found at the bar, Fuzzy’s, on any given day and is best known for his craftsman work. His family homesteaded in Deary in 1900. When he graduated from high school, he did what many other recent graduates did then: he became a logger. It was from his father that Olson learned how to take an ordinary piece of lumber and turn it into something beautiful. ... Hundreds of students and community members participated in a day of workshops during the 51st Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho as they entwined dance history and moves. The festival has taken place since the 1960s with a mission of honoring the music, dance and history of jazz. Christa Davis, a professor at Lewis-Clark State College, taught students at a session titled “Broadway Jazz.” Each year, she tries to put a new spin on her class. Davis was a graduate student at the UI and earned a Ph.D. at the university.
Moscow’s Eastside Marketplace will soon have a change in ownership. The 150,000-square-foot shopping center is under contract to sell to Real Life on the Palouse, a nondenominational church that currently meets at the SEL Event Center in Pullman. The announcement was made this morning on the mall’s Facebook page. The church plans to create an LLC for its ownership of the mall, which will remain on tax rolls, and says all current tenant leases will be honored. ... An organic, family-owned farm in rural California’s Capay Valley grew from two acres to 500 acres in two decades with a combination of a long-term customer base, skilled employees and a positive work environment. “Farming is pretty much all I know,” said Trini Campbell, who along with her husband co-owns Riverdog Farm in Guinda, Calif. “It’s the only job I’ve ever had.” Campbell presented “Lettuce Turnip the Beet: A Woman’s Guide to Growing Her Own Farm” at a daylong Women in Agriculture conference hosted by Washington State University Extension.